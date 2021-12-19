Dining Out Restaurant Review: Lalos Restaurante Mexicano

Sitting at a black-tableclothed six-top inside Timothy’s elegant, dimly lit dining room sometime between the lobster pot pie and Caesar salad course, a flash of gold caught my eye. Roughly five inches long, the narrow metallic object was not merely a means to rid my table of puff-pastry crumbs, but a flashback. It had been years since I’d seen a crumber used in a restaurant — probably a decade and a half ago that one last graced my table, and not many more before that when, as a fine dining server coming up in the late 1990s, the simple tool was considered a part of the uniform, as essential as black non-slip shoes and a stiff white button-up. At some point, this changed. Bar towels subbed in for napkins, meatloaf showed up on every high-end menu, indie fast-casual spots became hubs of culinary innovation and food writers waxed on about the death of fine dining. Places that used crumbers, it seemed, became as much relics of dining past as the small gilded tools themselves.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO