Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-20 04:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-21 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook An area of heavy snow showers will affect east central Aroostook County At 1152 AM EST...An area of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Van Buren to near Smyrna Mills and moving east AT 20 MPH. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Van Buren, Mapleton, Washburn, Mars Hill, Easton, Woodland, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Dudley Township, Loring, Scopan, Littleton, Monticello, Blaine and New Sweden. This includes the following highways US Highway 1 between Littleton and Caribou. State Highway 11 near Knowles Corner. * Winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow showers. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile with snow and blowing snow in this area. To report impactful winter weather, contact the National Weather Service office in Caribou, by calling 1-800-909- 5970 or visit https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Benton, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 15:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM PST. Target Area: Benton; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon Pudding River at Aurora affecting Clackamas and Marion Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Polk and Benton Counties. For the Willamette River Tributaries...including Philomath, Suver, Aurora...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Luckiamute River near Suver. * WHEN...Through early Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Above 27.0 feet, expect flooding of low lying and agricultural lands in the vicinity of Sarah Helmick State Park, Highway 99W, and Parker Road. Some secondary roads and rural access roads may be flooded at this point. Flooding along Buena Vista Rd near the confluence with the Willamette is also likely, especiallly if the Willamette is running high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:31 PM PST Tuesday was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Advisory is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...The river is currently forecast to crest at the start of action stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 15.0 Tue 6 PM 16.0 16.0 15.9 16.0 12 PM 12/22
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 14:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-21 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 1115 AM EST At 1025 AM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from near Miccosukee Resort to near Intersection Krome And Kendall Drive to near Royal Palm Ranger. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Homestead General Airport, Miami Gardens, Turkey Point, Virginia Key, Hallandale, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland and Kendall. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-21 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM EST for west central Florida. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Manatee, Pinellas, central Hillsborough and northwestern Sarasota Counties through 900 AM EST At 807 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tampa International Airport to South Bradenton to 25 miles southwest of Saint Armands Key. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Largo, Sarasota, Bradenton, Pinellas Park, Temple Terrace, Seminole, Palmetto, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Fort Desoto Park, Fish Hawk, Saint Petersburg, Brandon, Lutz, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Anna Maria, South Gate Ridge and Lake Sarasota. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 20:08:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Sarasota, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches below 6000 feet and 10 to 20 inches above 6000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph producing areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...The Idaho portion of the Wasatch Range, including Emigration Summit. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr Patchy to Areas of fog developing across portions of the Rio Grande Valley and Brush Country this morning Satellite images and surface observations indicate patchy to areas of fog developing across portions of the Rio Grande Valley as well as portions of the Brush Country this morning. Visibilities will be reduced to 1 to 3 miles in general with isolated areas falling to below 1 mile. Motorists should be aware of locally dense fog with visibility changing rapidly over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 03:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-22 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog will continue to develop the Coastal Plains, and over portions of the Rio Grande Plains, early this morning. Expect visibilities to range generally from 3 to 5 miles. However, visibilities at some locations will fall to 1 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 14:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND Starting late Tuesday night and lasting through the holiday weekend, a series of systems will bring stormy weather to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snowfall for the Sierra on Christmas Eve before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. However, travel is likely to remain very slow with snow-covered roads and chain requirements quite possible. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter advisories and warnings are in place...check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation is possible Thursday and Thursday night. However, snow levels are not forecast to drop to valley floors until Friday or Friday night so any impacts look limited to higher foothills above 5500 to 6000 feet. Therefore, the weekend offers the best chance for accumulating snow in the lower valleys as a colder system affects the region. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you`re heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California).
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 11:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Cascades; South Washington Coast; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills COLDER AIR IS ON THE WAY - JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Today marks the first day of winter, and the forecast is looking increasingly wintry for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon as we head into the Christmas weekend and next week. While the details remain uncertain, confidence is increasing that a prolonged period of below normal temperatures will begin this weekend, lasting well into the next week. Meanwhile, occasional precipitation will continue as weather disturbances move onshore. The combination of cold temperatures and occasional precipitation raises the possibility of snow and ice for the lowlands as early as Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Latest indications suggest the air mass will turn even colder next week, with forecast models suggesting a high probability of accumulating snow reaching the lowest elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, including the Interstate 5 and 84 corridors. Finer details such as the timing of any snow threats, or snow accumulations from any particular system, are impossible to know at this point. The more important message at this time is that anyone with travel plans for Christmas Eve through next week should be prepared for winter travel conditions and be prepared for delays. Even more so, routinely check the forecast for the latest changes and updates. Be sure to check weather.gov for the latest forecast information.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

