Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-21 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM EST for west central Florida. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Manatee, Pinellas, central Hillsborough and northwestern Sarasota Counties through 900 AM EST At 807 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tampa International Airport to South Bradenton to 25 miles southwest of Saint Armands Key. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Largo, Sarasota, Bradenton, Pinellas Park, Temple Terrace, Seminole, Palmetto, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Fort Desoto Park, Fish Hawk, Saint Petersburg, Brandon, Lutz, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Anna Maria, South Gate Ridge and Lake Sarasota. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0