BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is navigating his way through his first NFL season. While he’s had to learn a lot about the X’s and O’s of football, he’s also learning “The Patriot Way” when it comes to dealing with the media. Both areas remain a work in progress, with the latter situation being evident in his weekly interview on WEEI on Monday. Jones joined “Merloni & Fauria” for the interview where he typically looks back upon the last game, looks ahead to the next game, and shares little bits and pieces from his personal life. This week, though, the...

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO