The Ashes: England's James Anderson bowls Australia nightwatchman Michael Neser for three

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as Australia nightwatchman Michael Neser is bowled by England's James Anderson in...

BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for ‘celebrating sporting losers’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
TENNIS
The Independent

Joe Root hailed for bravery and determination as England attempt to salvage draw

Joe Root was hailed for his bravery and determination in leading England’s attempts to salvage a draw from the second Ashes Test, but bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted his last-gasp dismissal was a huge setback.Captain Root had a horrendous day on duty in Adelaide starting with a trip to a local hospital after taking a blow to the groin during the warm-ups and ending when he nicked the final delivery of the day to leave Australia in complete control.With the tourists on 82 for 4 and 386 behind, there seems no way out but Ben Stokes’ presence at the crease...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘different feel’ for F1 amid retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton admitted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has a “different feel” for Formula One, amid rumours that he could retire from the sport. Hamilton went on to be denied a record-breaking eighth F1 title as Max Verstappen overtook him on a controversial final lap of the season to win a dramatic championship. Mercedes protested the race result but ultimately withdrew their appeals of Verstappen’s title. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he and Hamilton had been left “disillusioned” by how the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were allowed to unfold,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
BBC
Sports
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia’s Win Against England in 2nd Ashes Test

England will have to make a record to win against Australia in the second Ashes Test. The Australian cricket team set a target of 468 runs in Adelaide. The team ended their second innings at 9-230 on the fourth day. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were the top scorers of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

The game Chelsea did not want ended in a scoreline they did not like. A club who had called for a postponement must wish the Premier League did not prove obdurate opponents even before Wolves then did likewise. For the fourth time in six league matches, Chelsea dropped points. Their fans chorused about being champions of Europe, but it is a run of results that renders it less likely they will become champions of England.As Thomas Tuchel’s depleted group mustered a first clean sheet in seven attempts, the issues instead came at the other end. Chelsea were toothless and goalless....
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. The 26-year-old McKenzie, who has played at both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has arrived in Japan to replace fellow All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath last season. Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks' number 10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga after successfully re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year. Now McKenzie wants to stake his claim for the shirt as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, although he says he is equally happy to turn out at full-back.
RUGBY

