The Washington Wizards have not been playing great basketball this season and it looks like it’s starting to get to some of their players. In a recent interview with The Athletic, some Wizard players were unhappy with the direction of the team’s offense currently. In the interview, Montrezl Harrell of the Wizards had this to […] The post Multiple Wizards players concerned with Bradley Beal-led offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO