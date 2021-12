In Nebraska, the month of December is the muzzleloading season. I look forward to the muzzleloading season for two reasons; first, because I like the notion of hunting with a weapon similar to those forefathers and pioneers that created this country, and because there is far less competition in the field for other hunters. Far fewer hunters hunt with muzzleloaders than hunt with centerfire rifles. According to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission data, about 10,000 hunters use muzzleloading rifles in Nebraska’s black power season.

