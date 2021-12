Marquette men’s basketball looks to regroup in their BIG EAST home opener against the UConn Huskies after a 80-71 loss to the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers on Saturday. The Golden Eagles late second-half push was not enough to overcome the Musketeers 12-4 run to start the half. After being down 10 with slightly over three minutes to go, redshirt junior guard Greg Elliott hit a 3-pointer in the right corner to bring the score within one, 70-69.

