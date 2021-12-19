ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Restraint and the tornado tragedy

The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome politicians and government officials can’t let a crisis go to waste. In the matter of the tornadoes that devastated parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri, restraint was called for, but went unanswered. Asked about the cause of such devastation, President Joe Biden said, “We all...

The Independent

Tornado touches down in Florida two weeks after deadly Kentucky, midwest tornadoes

Strong storms – including a tornado touch down – tore through Southwest Florida, leaving behind a trail of damage and forcing several areas to issue tornado watches. On Tuesday morning, a tornado watch was issued for the entire southwestern Florida region. It expired at 10am EST. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued the watch after it predicted there was a “moderate” risk of two or more tornados forming in the area. The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did touch down in south Fort Myers at 6:25am. Its strength and rating are still being determined. Cities like...
newstalk987.com

Deadly Tornado Fatality Rates Announced for Tennessee and Kentucky

Kentucky Govenor Andy Beshear says all of the people reported missing in his state after tornadoes swept through the state last weekend are accounted for. Beshear hailed the report by state emergency management officials and says he hopes it means no more people in Kentucky will be found dead from the storm. Beshear says there was some confusion over the number of deaths because his staff believes there have been 78 deaths, though state emergency management officials put the current count at 75. Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person died from those storms here in our state.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Minnesota

NWS Says 16 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Unprecedented Winter Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota last week as an historic storm swept through the state. The following tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service: – Hartland: EF-2 – Alden 1: EF-1 – Alden 2: EF-1 – Hayward: EF-0 – Myrtle: EF-1 – London: EF-1 – Racine: EF-1 – Sumner: EF-0 – Preston: EF-0 – Carrolton: EF-1 – Arendahl: EF-1 – Rushford Village: EF-1 – Plainview Area: EF-1 – Money Creek: EF-1 – Wyattville: EF-0 – Homer: EF-1 The EF scale rates tornadoes based on wind speed. EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are rated as “weak” twisters, according to the NWS, while EF-2 tornadoes are considered “strong.” The Hartland tornado, the only EF-2 to touch down in Minnesota during last week’s storm, reached 115 mph, the NWS said. Last week’s storm marked the first December tornadoes on record in Minnesota. READ MORE: From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change While NWS reports say no one was injured or killed, they note damage to numerous buildings, trees and other structures.
MINNESOTA STATE

