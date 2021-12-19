ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Want More The Wheel of Time? Prime Video Has Bonus Clips That Give Backstory to the Fantasy World

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been totally devouring the new series adaption of The Wheel of Time. I was stoked to learn about the extra content...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

The Wheel of Time Filming Locations

To bring this vibrant world to life, Amazon used several locations in Europe,. The Wheel of Time, an Amazon Prime original that adapts Robert Jordan's epic book series, is undoubtedly the new cool thing in the fantasy scene. In many ways, the show feels familiar enough to be comfortable; some would say too familiar. The world of the show definitely rings a bell, resembling many fantasy shows based on similar books. But, of course, every fantasy addition still brings something unique to the table. So, where was the show filmed?
TV SERIES
People

The Secret Benefits of a Prime Video Subscription You'll Want to Know

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Finding ways to relax and stay entertained is important, and one of the best ways to do so is with a good movie or TV show. Luckily, there are tons of great streaming services out there that make watching your favorite movies and TV shows instant and easy. However, when it seems like there is an endless amount of streaming platforms available, it can be difficult to decide which one will best meet your needs. Each platform manages to simultaneously seem so similar, yet so different from the next. If you're wondering how Prime Video stacks up in the world of streaming, we've thoroughly evaluated the perks of the service so you can decide whether it's the best platform for you.
TV SHOWS
Inverse

Wheel of Time Episode 6 release date, time, plot, trailer, and schedule for Amazon's fantasy series

The Wheel of Time is Amazon’s fantasy epic that takes its characters, along with viewers, on a harrowing journey. Based on Robert Jordan’s popular fantasy book series, The Wheel of Time takes a slightly different approach in its adaptation from page to screen. The series is giving its characters fuller backstories and blending events from the first few books into its first season.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Wheel of Time's female characters are a breath of fresh air in the world of fantasy

"Sometimes it can be really difficult to be a female fan of genre television, particularly in the fantasy space. Because no matter how much you might love it, nine times out of ten, it does not love you back," says Lacy Baugher Milas. "Representation can be slim, when present at all. Women are too often stuck as de facto supporting characters, usually present to serve as love interests to one of the male heroes rather than drive the action themselves. Many (most?) end up as victims of physical or sexual violence, and their stories tend to be peppered with the sort of casual misogyny and pointless objectification that generally only exists to serve a male gaze." Milas notes that Game of Thrones, "which notably gave us a groundbreaking array of female characters, from the traditionally feminine Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to murderous dragon rider Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), still generally positioned its women as exceptions to their genders, succeeding only in ways that were acceptable or similar to men. (And most were still raped or otherwise violated along the way.) Even Netflix’s The Witcher, which has established itself as something of a gold standard for female agency in the fantasy space, is still an explicitly masculine story, albeit one that generally treats its women as equals in their own rights. This is the reason that Amazon’s new high fantasy drama The Wheel of Time feels like such a breath of fresh air. The simple fact that the show features so many women in major roles feels rather astounding, but more than that, the series consciously treats them as the primary drivers of the tale we’re watching. In this story, women are everywhere, as everything from powerful sorceresses and gifted politicians to rural blacksmiths and village healers, and the nuanced depiction of these different types of female power is both an exciting and necessary change of pace." ALSO: Rosamund Pike on playing Moiraine: "With this kind of woman who seemed really cold and in control, I think it’s probably a kind of cartwheel for people’s brains to suddenly see that underneath there are all these other layers and things at play."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Fantasy World#Prime Video#Origin Stories#Backstory#Amazon
Popculture

How Should Fantasy Shows Give Us Maps? From 'Game of Thrones' to 'The Wheel of Time' and Beyond

If they haven't done so already, epic fantasy adaptations are well on their way to rivaling comic book adaptations as a genre, but they have some unifying tropes to work out first. One of the biggest is the map — a staple of the genre on the page and, it turns out, just as essential on-screen. The biggest shows of the decade still haven't agreed on how to show viewers these maps, however.
TV SERIES
TheSixthAxis

New World players will be able to get The Wheel of Time items for limited time

New World players will have the chance to earn items that have been featured in Amazon Prime’s series The Wheel of Time, in a first crossover between an Amazon game and an Amazon series. The way that players will be able to earn these items are through watching official streams on Twitch. To link your accounts to Twitch and to know when the Twitch drops are happening then click through to here.
VIDEO GAMES
thestreamable.com

Amazon Prime Video Has the Highest Volume of Christmas Content This Year

Ampere Analysis Insights has released data that suggests Amazon Prime Video features more titles in its streaming catalogue with the words, “Christmas,” “Santa,” “Reindeer,” or “Snow” than any other SVoD service globally. Also, the platform has more than twice as many festive holiday movies and shows than its rival Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Lancaster Online

'Wheel of Time' TV show offers refreshing, diverse take on fantasy [column]

By no means would I be considered a "Wheel of Time" fan, despite the fact that the famous fantasy book series is often compared to one of my favorite shows, "Game of Thrones." My partner, on the other hand, has read the entire 14-book series (twice), equating to nearly 12,000 pages and 4.4 million words per read-through.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

RICK & MORTY Season 5 Featurette Clip Explores Rick's Tragic Backstory

A new clip has been released for a Rick & Morty Season 5 featurette titled, "Fighting Gravity: The Making of Season Five,” and it explores one of the reveals of Rick’s tragic backstory. That was one of my favorite episodes of Season 5 and it revealed that Rick's former family was killed by another Rick.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

New Clip and Premiere Date For Prime Video’s THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA

Prime Video kicks off the holiday season with a special announcement: The Legend of Vox Machina, an upcoming adult animated fantasy-adventure series from Critical Role and Titmouse, will now premiere on January 28, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Along with the new premiere date, Prime Video released this new clip here below!
TV SERIES
The Verge

New World is getting exclusive Wheel of Time gear through Twitch drops

Amazon has announced that it’ll be adding exclusive items to Amazon Games’ popular MMORPG New World from Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time TV series, which fans can obtain by watching special streams on Amazon’s Twitch streaming service, in a breathtaking example of cross-company synergy for Amazon’s various properties and titles.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

The Wheel Of Time Has Bumped Hunters As Amazon Prime's Most-Watched Original Series To Date

Amazon Prime Video has a new Queen and it's Rosamund Pike! "The Wheel of Time" has just ousted "Hunters" as the most-watched original series on the streamer, according to Variety. Joining Pike (who plays Moiraine Damodred) on the throne are cast members Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn will play him in Season 2), Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al'Thor.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy