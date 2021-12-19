ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘I just threw it right to him’: Mac Jones frustrated with performance after loss to Colts

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"I thought the defense played pretty well, and I just shot them in the foot myself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRLR2_0dQs5kDa00
Mac Jones of the New England Patriots throws an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As Patriots quarterback Mac Jones watched Colts linebacker Darius Leonard snag a pass intended for Hunter Henry on a crucial drive late in the second quarter, he clutched his helmet in frustration — visibly upset with himself for letting a prime opportunity to score slip away.

A little while later, when Jones spoke to the media following the Colts’ 27-17 victory over the Patriots, he clearly had not forgiven himself.

“I just threw it right to him,” Jones said. “It was a good play, but unacceptable. You can’t win until you stop from losing. I mean, I handed the ball to the guy. I did that twice, and that hurt us. I thought the defense played pretty well, and I just shot them in the foot myself by giving them the short field and giving them the ball. That’s just my fault, and I’ll learn from it.

“I’m not going to be gun shy or anything, just learn from it and move on.”

Jones said the Patriots’ energy was low in practice, although he declined to get into details.

“We just didn’t practice well and that just reflects how we played,” he said. “I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way.”

Jones finished 26-for-45 — his second-worst completion rate of the season — with two touchdowns to go with his interceptions. A reporter asked him about one play in particular when the Patriots failed to convert a crucial fourth-and-one.

“There’s probably 20 examples of that where we can do a better job creating holes, and for me just throw it to the guy who is open and don’t force it down the field,” Jones said.

Matt Judon defended Jones from his harshest critics — perhaps mostly himself — in his postgame comments.

“Mac’s a really good player and a great quarterback, and he’s even a better leader,” Judon said. “I know he’s going to take all the coaching and he’s going to move forward.”

More from Patriots postgame

– Judon got into a heated conversation with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz early in the second half, but he shrugged off the interaction after the game.

“Carson is a good guy, very nice guy, so he got mad about something,” Judon said. “Who knows, and I guess that anger was directed toward me. But who knows.”

– Before they spoke to the media, both David Andrews and Bill Belichick offered their thoughts and condolences to Colts center Ryan Kelly. Kelly and his wife reportedly lost their unborn child, which was the reason for Kelly’s absence on Saturday.

– Matthew Slater was asked if Saturday’s performance was an aberration for a Patriots team that has played like a contender for the last two months.

“I certainly hope so,” he said. “I hope that’s not us. I don’t believe that’s us. I think we’ve shown we can be much better than we were tonight. But again, as you begin to have success, there’s a tendency sometimes to start to read your own press clippings. Not to say we did that, but I think human nature, you can kind of say, ‘Hey we’ve got this thing figured out.’ I think this is a good wake-up call for us. …

“Doesn’t matter what you guys write about us, it doesn’t matter what people think or say about us, it doesn’t matter what people think or say about individuals on our team. It’s about our team playing well when our best is needed and I certainly hope we respond the right way moving forward.”

– In addition to Judon’s showdown with Wentz, Kyle Dugger and Michael Pittman were ejected from the game after the two scrapped on the field midway through the third quarter.

Speaking to the media, Devin McCourty brushed off the extracurricular activity.

“They played better than us between the whistles, to me that’s all that ever matters in competition,” McCourty said. “Anything that happens after the whistle is what it is. It’s about who plays better from the start of the play to the end of the play.”

– Hunter Henry — who caught both of Jones’s touchdown passes — was asked about positives after the game.

“Losing the game is still losing the game,” he said. “I think stringing some stuff together and giving ourselves just a chance to fight was positive, but it still wasn’t enough. …

“We have to come out the gate better and play better from ahead. That was definitely on us offensively. Defense did a great job of keeping us around in the game.”

Judon, meanwhile, was ready to shoulder the blame along with the defense.

“Some of those wide receivers came away with big plays at the end of the game, and we just kind of started moving the ball, and we just couldn’t get that traction going early,” Judon said. “But the offense did a great job of just pulling us back and giving us a chance.”

– The Patriots’ rally was stymied by Jonathan Taylor, whose 67-yard touchdown run punctuated an impressive evening for the Colts.

“Just didn’t make a play,” McCourty said. “He cut back inside of us and it was kind of what we call ‘four minute’ — everybody down to stop the run. So when you got that guy breaks one tackle, there’s really no depth to the defense, kind of selling out on the run. He made a good cut. Me and [Dont’a Hightower] have to use each other better and make that play.”

McCourty offered perhaps the most overarching perspective after the loss.

“Our season is not over,” he said. “We have to get ready to go — a division game, a team we just beat a couple weeks ago that will be ready to go because they are in a must-win situation. We have to control what we can control now. We can’t do anything about this game now. It’s in the past.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Nick Wright on Patriots' loss to Colts: Bill Belichick does not believe in Mac Jones I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New England Patriots winning streak has come to an end after the Indianapolis Colts shut them down in Week 15. Nick Wright says this loss once again exposes the fact that despite past wins, Bill Belichick does not trust Mac Jones, and despite Kevin Wildes insistence that this win might be good for the rookie quarterback, Nick maintains Mac isn't the skilled weapon many think he is.
NFL
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Colts Ended Patriots’ Win Streak

Two lengthy streaks came to an end Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Patriots suffered their first loss since Oct. 17 at the hands of the Colts, who halted New England’s win streak at seven games. Bill Belichick’s team also was riding an eight-game head-to-head win streak against Indianapolis into the Week 15 primetime contest.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz’s accusation

Viewers of Saturday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots were surprised when Colts QB Carson Wentz got in the face of Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon after a play in the third quarter. So angry was Wentz that his teammates had to hold him back, which is saying something considering Wentz is not considered a bully of any kind.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rex Ryan discusses the silver lining from Patriots' loss to Colts

Everything that could go wrong, went wrong in the first half of the New England Patriots’ Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots were shut out after surrendering 17 points — one touchdown stemmed from a blocked punt. Mac Jones couldn’t get the offense moving until the final minutes of the second quarter, but then he threw his first red zone interception of his career. On the Patriots’ first drive of the second half, Jones threw another interception.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Patriots
The Spun

Mac Jones Had Confusing Remark After Saturday’s Loss

Despite coming off a bye week, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots looked out of sorts in last night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But Jones had some particularly head-scratching remarks after the game. In his postgame press conference, Jones attributed the team’s effort to a rough week...
NFL
The Spun

Mac Jones Shares Honest Admission Following Saturday’s Loss

The New England Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, but the die was cast for the defeat during practice last week, according to Mac Jones. After last night’s 27-17 defeat, in which he threw for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, Jones told reporters that the team did not practice well leading up to the game.
NFL
NESN

Annoyed Mac Jones Asks For End To Colts Game Questions During Interview

Mac Jones is on to Buffalo. Like, Mac Jones really is on to Buffalo. The Patriots quarterback was asked questions about Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts for roughly the first seven minutes of his Monday afternoon WEEI appearance. Many of the questions were geared around Jones’ remarks about New England having a rough week of practice before the disappointing loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Patriots QB Mac Jones Is Done Answering Colts Game Questions

Mac Jones done answering Colts game questions, on to Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next week will be spent dissecting the New England Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but Mac Jones is moving on. The Patriots' rookie quarterback made it clear Monday he no...
NFL
Boston Herald

Mastrodonato: Mac Jones played like a rookie against the Colts, and that’s OK to admit

For the better part of three quarters against the Colts on Saturday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looked indecisive. After throwing just three passes in his previous game almost two weeks earlier, it became easy to wonder if the mixture of rust and a lack of confidence was playing a role in his unflattering performance.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones after Patriots lost to Colts: We didn’t practice well this week

The Patriots had their seven-game winning streak come crashing to a halt on Saturday night against the Colts. After the game, rookie quarterback Mac Jones tried to make sense of it. “I just don’t think it was our best effort,” Jones told reporters. “It starts with me just throughout the...
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy