NHL

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Plucks trio of apples

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Draisaitl notched three assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kraken. Draisaitl helped out on one...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Oilers Need to Play McDavid, Draisaitl & RNH at Center to Spark Offense

The Edmonton Oilers have lost their last four games and are facing their first bit of adversity of the season. It doesn’t help that the team has only scored three 5-on-5 goals within that timeframe, but there’s no need to hit the panic button yet. Good teams go through lulls throughout the course of an 82-game season, and sometimes they need to reset.
CONNOR MCDAVID
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Warren Foegele
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
#Oilers#Kraken#German
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres to finish road stretch

BLUE JACKETS (14-13-1) at SABRES (10-15-5) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) The Blue Jackets didn't earn a win Thursday in Edmonton, but veteran forward and alternate captain Gus Nyquist said...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Red Wings paused through Dec. 26, NHL stops cross-border games

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto...
NHL

