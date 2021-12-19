ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable vs. Bulls

James (abdomen) is probable for Sunday's game against the Bulls. James continues to be...

NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls need Nikola Vučević to return to form — ‘He has high expectations for himself’ — to regain their momentum in the Eastern Conference race

Nikola Vučević hasn’t found his rhythm yet in Chicago. The All-Star center’s first year with the Bulls has stuttered through stop-and-start challenges. First a late-season trade from Orlando offered little time to adjust, then a new team dynamic with the addition of DeMar DeRozan shook up the start of this season. A series of COVID-19 absences — first for Vučević in November, then for more ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ LeBron James ‘ruined basketball,’ claims ex-Cavs teammate

A former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate is blaming LeBron James, now on the Los Angeles Lakers, for ruining basketball. According to ex-Cavs player Iman Shumpert, James “ruined basketball” when he left Cleveland for the Miami Heat. Shumpert shared his opinion on James’ business decision on the Bootleg Kev podcast...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan returns to deliver more 4th-quarter magic

DeMar DeRozan’s fourth-quarter heroics have exited the protocols. In his first game since landing in the league’s health and safety protocols shortly before a Dec. 6 tipoff against the Nuggets, DeRozan scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls' pulsating victory over the Lakers Sunday night at a raucous United Center.
NBA
ESPN

Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

LOS ANGELES -- — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
NBA

