Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Listed as questionable

The Miami Dolphins might be one of the NFL’s hottest teams coming off Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Although Miami (7-7) is back to .500 on the season, and the Dolphins are officially in the hunt for one of seven AFC spots in the postseason, the margin for error is super slim. The Dolphins can’t afford a loss in the final three games if they ...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO