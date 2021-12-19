ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Listed as questionable

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Holland (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dolphinstalk.com

Sunday Update: Jevon Holland Won’t Play vs Jets

Even though the Miami Dolphins activated Jevon Holland and moved him off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, per Adam Beasley of PFN the Dolphins won’t have Holland active for Sunday’s game vs the Jets and he will not play. Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network is saying Holland has a non-football illness and that is why he is out.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Jets
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Dolphins grades and stock up, stock down for win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins might be one of the NFL’s hottest teams coming off Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Although Miami (7-7) is back to .500 on the season, and the Dolphins are officially in the hunt for one of seven AFC spots in the postseason, the margin for error is super slim. The Dolphins can’t afford a loss in the final three games if they ...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Made Official Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been essential to the team’s ground game this season. But will a recent injury be enough to keep him off the field for a second week in a row?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pollard will be active for today’s game...
NFL
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reacts to embarrassing shutout vs. Saints

After experiencing unarguably their worst loss of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration and disappointment to their performance. The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 9-0, with Brady being shutout for just...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy