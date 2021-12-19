Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Listed as questionable

The Miami Dolphins may have earned a key win in keeping their late-season playoff hopes alive, but defensive tackle Christian Wilkins stole the show when he scored a go-ahead touchdown on offense in the fourth quarter and capped it with an epic celebration. Wilkins was in as a fullback in...
Miami Dolphins standout rookie safety Jevon Holland will not play against the New York Jets in Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium despite getting removed off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Holland entered Sunday questionable on the team’s injury report, but he was officially downgraded to out...
Even though the Miami Dolphins activated Jevon Holland and moved him off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, per Adam Beasley of PFN the Dolphins won’t have Holland active for Sunday’s game vs the Jets and he will not play. Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network is saying Holland has a non-football illness and that is why he is out.
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
Over the last couple of years, former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has been rumored as a candidate for several college football jobs. According to The Tennessean, Fisher interviewed for the opening at East Tennessee State and is “putting serious thought into the position and may accept it if offered.”
Antonio Brown is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team has clarified that he’s not going anywhere. That clearly has him feeling bold, at least on social media. Brown, who has now served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card, sent a defiant tweet on Monday demanding respect.
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
The Miami Dolphins might be one of the NFL’s hottest teams coming off Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Although Miami (7-7) is back to .500 on the season, and the Dolphins are officially in the hunt for one of seven AFC spots in the postseason, the margin for error is super slim. The Dolphins can’t afford a loss in the final three games if they ...
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been essential to the team’s ground game this season. But will a recent injury be enough to keep him off the field for a second week in a row?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pollard will be active for today’s game...
Sunday Night Football was a rough night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only were they shut out by the Taysom Hill-led New Orleans Saints, they also lost multiple players to injury. The receiving core took the biggest hit, as both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both left the game due to injuries.
Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
The Baltimore Ravens lost a tough game Sunday, 31-30, to the Green Bay Packers. They were without their Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson who was out with an ankle injury. It was the first game in Jackson’s career that he has missed due to injury. In his place, Tyler...
After experiencing unarguably their worst loss of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration and disappointment to their performance. The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 9-0, with Brady being shutout for just...
Comments / 0