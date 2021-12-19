ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lightning's Cal Foote: Quietly effective

 3 days ago

Foote has gone 10 games without a point. Foote is quietly...

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Raiders LB Will Compton's Mom Tragically Dies Hours Before Browns Game

Horrible news ... Raiders linebacker Will Compton says his mom tragically died just hours before Las Vegas' game against the Browns. "I am heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away last night," Compton said in a statement on his social media page just before the Cleveland-Raiders kickoff on Monday. "I am headed home to be with family."
NFL
NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
BUFFALO, NY
McClung gets the call from the Bulls

Mac McClung is headed to the NBA. The former Gate City and Texas Tech star has signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Chicago Bulls. The hardship contract was instituted by the NBA to allow league teams to sign players if the team has multiple players who are under COVID-19 protocols or suffering from other injuries.
NBA
Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
Kimera Bartee, Tigers first base coach and former MLB player, dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach and former major-league outfielder Kimera Bartee died suddenly Monday at the age of 49. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Bartee's passing with a statement released on Tuesday:. "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base...
MLB
Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
Josh Richardson Back In Health And Safety Protocol; Celtics Rule Out 7 Players For Monday Night Vs. 76ers

BOSTON (CBS) — Like a number of teams around the NBA, the Boston Celtics will look to piece together a roster for Monday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston has seven players listed who have been ruled for the contest due to Health & Safety Protocols. On Sunday night, it was Celtics guard Josh Richardson who was added to Boston’s ever-growing list of players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols. Richardson recently tested positive at the end of a five-game road trip last week and had to remain in Phoenix while the team returned to Boston. He was...
NBA
Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL

