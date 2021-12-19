ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Colton Sceviour: Tallies in win

 3 days ago

Sceviour scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over...

3 Unlikely Heroes From Oilers’ 5-3 Win Over Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 5-3 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (Dec. 18). It was Edmonton’s second consecutive victory following a six-game losing streak, and their first time winning in Seattle. There was a lot to be proud of for Edmonton, which snapped its slump...
RECAP: Oilers spoil Kraken return home, win 5-3

After a loss to the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken returned home to face the Edmonton Oilers. Saturday evening. Seattle was on a bit of a skid after an emotional win in San Jose, Tuesday night, while the Oilers put a hurtin’ on the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights previous.
Foegele scores 2 to lift Oilers to 5-3 win over Kraken

SEATTLE - Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Saturday night. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves.
Colton Sceviour
Oilers Can Still Win Pacific Division Despite Elevated Competition

After a very good start for this Edmonton Oilers team this season, they have had to deal with some adversity, from a ton of injuries to some back luck. They find themselves tied in third in the Pacific Division as they head into the Christmas break. New Competition Has Emerged.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Flames, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers tested for COVID while the team was on the road in Seattle. Does that mean he’s stuck there over the holidays? Meanwhile, one scribe asks why the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around Jakob Chychrun? Is there something going on no one knows about? The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add before the deadline and might the Calgary Flames be prepared to make a big splash before March 21st?
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Edmonton Oilers
Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
Kimera Bartee, Tigers first base coach and former MLB player, dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach and former major-league outfielder Kimera Bartee died suddenly Monday at the age of 49. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Bartee's passing with a statement released on Tuesday:. "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base...
