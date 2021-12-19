ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron Variant Spurs New Lockdown in Netherlands

milwaukeesun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Netherlands is shutting down again," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday in a televised address. The new measures, beginning Sunday, Rutte said, are because of a "fifth wave" of COVID-19, due to the highly contagious omicron variant. Under the new rules, all non-essential shops will be closed to...

www.milwaukeesun.com

