Pentagon Documents Reveal 'Deeply Flawed' US Air War: Report

Thousands of civilians were killed by the United States in air strikes, due to information from intelligence incorrect and targets chosen in a hasty and imprecise way. This is revealed by a hidden archive of Pentagon documents on the US air campaign in the Middle East since 2014, published by New York Times. A photograph, the one contained in the cards, very different from the one promoted by the US government, which for years has been talking about precision wars thanks to drones and targeted bombs. The documents revealed by the authoritative daily show that transparency on the operations has often been denied, and that many of the mistakes made have gone unpunished. In many operations that went wrong, children also died, explains the Nyt, but in no case have any illegal or disciplinary action been taken against the perpetrators. Only in a few dozen cases would compensatory payments be made to the loved ones of the victims. Us Central Command spokesman Bill Urban replied to the New York Times: «Even with the best technology in the world, mistakes can happen. We try to learn from the mistakes made ».

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO