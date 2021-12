The home stretch of the 2021 NFL season is here, as we are nearly through 15 weeks after Sunday night's NFC South stunner, in which the Saints shut out Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. You know what that means: the playoff picture is really taking shape. And both conferences are chock-full of some feisty battles for the 14 combined postseason spots. From the crowded competition in the NFC West to the increasingly muddy race in the AFC North, there are lots of scenarios on the table as we venture deeper into December and through the holiday season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO