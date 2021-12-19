ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs couple’s carport flies into power lines, leaves them without power for 72 hours

By Sean Rice
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Dec. 15th wind storm was a unique experience for many in Southern Colorado. However, for some, it was downright odd. Kevin and Stephanie Bond's carport was swept away by the wind and got stuck in the power lines behind their home.

What ensued was 72 hours without power at their Colorado Springs residence. Colorado Springs Utilities came to their home multiple times since the damage occurred.

"Randomly people in the utility company vehicles would stop and walk up the drive way and say, 'Man i've never seen the damage like that before, I just need to get a quick picture' and get back in the vehicle and leave," Kevin Bond said.

The Bonds became frustrated with the inactivity at their home when it was sitting at 45 degrees inside.

"At one point there was a boom truck with two people on that truck just to take a picture and oh and ah at the damage but then get in the truck and leave," Bond said. "Multiple times they talked about how they could access it but nobody ever did the work."

Saturday, Colorado Springs Utilities addressed potential frustrations customers may have with the power restoration delays.

"Some of them have been out of power for about three days so we want to make sure they that they safe and we want to make sure that they know that we are doing everything possible to get to those," CEO Aram Benyamin said. "We want to tank them for their patience. We want to make sure they know that we are here. We haven't forgotten any of those addresses that are on our system."

The Bonds told KRDO they fully understand that CSU had many peoples power concerns to address with over 40,000 people without power at the height of the storm, but the concerns remain.

"I understand that they are going through a lot and they are trying to a lot of things with a short amount of people but just the resources aren't being used the best and the communication isn't very good," Bond said.

The power at their residence was restored early Saturday morning, but their neighbors next door are still going on four days without power.

Colorado Springs Utilities said Saturday night they have under 2,000 people still without power in Colorado Springs. They expect to address all the remaining power outages on Sunday.

