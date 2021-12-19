Nicole Guest, representing American Legion District 12, places a wreath during a ceremony Saturday to begin the Wreaths Across America event at Hanover Green Cemetery in Hanover Township. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

HANOVER TWP. — Despite the steady, cold drizzle, about 100 volunteers turned out Saturday afternoon to honor those who put their lives on the line for our country.

As they have for several years now, members of the Shawnee Fort Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, organized an event at Hanover Green Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of veterans buried there on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Thanks to donations, over 600 wreaths were purchased this year, Shawnee Fort chapter member Kathleen Smith said.

“I just feel it’s very important to honor their service. We owe them everything,” Smith said. “It’s also very important for the younger folks to remember and learn about their service. And hopefully that teaches them respect for that service.”

Indeed, among those who came to help on Saturday were members of local scout troops.

Hanover Green Cemetery was founded June 9, 1776. Among those whose remains rest beneath the cemetery’s rolling green hills are more than 1,600 people who served in America’s armed forces from the American Revolution to the modern era.

As part of the event, there also were ceremonial wreaths laid in honor of the nation’s uniformed branches.

Again this year, Johanna Johnson and Jeff Whitney, from Scranton came to Hanover Green to place the wreath honoring the U.S. Marine Corps. They are the mother and stepfather of Lance Cpl. Larry Michael Johnson, a Marine who was tragically killed in action in Afghanistan at the age of 19.

Also among those placing wreaths for the service branches were Nicole Guest, representing American Legion District 12; Ken Fletcher; Leonard Luba; Tom Jesso; Mary Jane Cwalina; Bruce Biehner; and Holly Hicks.

One of the volunteers who came to place wreaths on Saturday was Mark Price of Dallas, who has two veteran ancestors buried in the cemetery.

Price laid wreaths at the graves of his second-great grandfather, James McKean Mitchell, a Civil War veteran; and his second-great uncle, William Mitchell — son of James — who served with U.S. forces in Cuba.

Price said he has participated in the Wreaths Across America ceremony for all three years it has been held at the cemetery.

“Sadly this started just after my father passed away. He would have been here too,” Price said of his father, a U.S. Army veteran.

Military service runs deep in the family. Price also has Revolutionary War ancestors: Fourth-great-grandfather James Nesbitt and sixth-great-grandfather James Hadsell, both from families with early roots in the region.

“I believe it’s my duty,” Price said of participating in the event. “I am lucky enough to know who my ancestors were and to be able to honor their service.”

“I just wish more people would get involved. People say they respect our veterans, but they need to walk the walk.”