The combination of The Dawning and the Bungie 30th Anniversary means that Destiny 2 is filled with secrets. One of them is the Cosmic Sugar Cube that some players are finding. The Cosmic Sugar Cube can be found in the Dares of Eternity event, but it is not easy to come across. The Cosmic Sugar Cube can only be gotten by killing the Treasure Ogre, and this is where it gets tricky. The Treasure Ogre will sometimes appear as the boss during the second encounter, and there is only a random chance that it will drop the Sugar Cube.

