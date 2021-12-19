ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Variant Spurs New Lockdown in Netherlands

Cover picture for the article"The Netherlands is shutting down again," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday in a televised address. The new measures, beginning Sunday, Rutte said, are because of a "fifth wave" of COVID-19, due to the highly contagious omicron variant. Under the new rules, all non-essential shops will be closed to...

Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
AFP

EU to decide on new Covid jab as Omicron rages

The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures. Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines. Coronavirus has killed over 5.3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
Why Germany's new leader is a major threat to the EU

Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
Putin, Xi discuss 'counterproductive' US-organized Summit for Democracy

Moscow [Russia], December 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting on Wednesday and discussed the recently held US-organised Summit for Democracy. The Summit for Democracy was held last week. Both Russia and China were not invited to the summit which saw...
Russia comments on fines for anti-vaxxers

Russian authorities are 'studying? the implementation and effectiveness of fines for people refusing to sign up for coronavirus vaccines in other countries, the head of the country's consumer and health watchdog has said. "We are studying the experience of different countries, let's see how effective it is, how applicable it...
South Africa optimistic as Omicron case numbers pass peak

Covid cases appear to have peaked in the South African province where the Omicron variant was first discovered. Early indications show that deaths will also be lower than in previous waves. About 44 per cent of South African adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, while the figure...
