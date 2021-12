Set a sell-stop at 45,500 and a take-profit at 43,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. Set a buy-stop at 47,000 and a take-profit at 49,000. Add a stop-loss at 45,000. The BTC/USD pair is in a tight range as demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies wane. Bitcoin is trading at 46,300, which is in the same range as it has been in the past few days. The coin is about $20,000 below its highest level this year. Its total market capitalization has declined to about $853 billion.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO