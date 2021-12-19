ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson-Davis helps Indiana defeat Notre Dame 64-56

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points with 12 rebounds, Parker Stewart added 12 points and Indiana rallied past Notre Dame 64-56 at the final edition of the Crossroads Classic on Saturday.

Jackson-Davis, who has 26 career double-doubles and three this season, had a dunk and a pair of free throws to finish off an 12-3 surge for the Hooisers (9-2) as they broke away from a tie at 46, outscoring Notre Dame 18-10 over the final 8:11.

Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson each scored 11 for Indiana. Thompson, who was 4 for 4 from the field Saturday has made his last 10 shots.

Prentiss Hubb made a 3-pointer as the Fighting Irish (4-5) came from 10 points down into a 46-all tie after an 11-1 run. There were five lead changes in the first half but the second was all Hoosiers. Notre Dame made just two if its first nine shots after halftime as Indiana built a 10-point lead.

The Hoosiers had five blocked shots and five steals, scoring 16 points off 14 Notre Dame turnovers. Indiana had 16 assist on 21 baskets, Rob Phinisee leading with five.

Dane Goodwin led the Irish with 15 points and six rebounds, Blake Wesley added 14 points and Paul Atkinson notched his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 boards.

Jackson-Davis made a pair of free throws that kicked off a 15-3 run to close out the first half with Indiana scoring eight unanswered over the last 4:22 to grab a 30-27 halftime lead.

The Hoosiers had the best record of the all-Indiana colleges in the Crossroads Classic at 8-3, 5-1 against the Irish.

