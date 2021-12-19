ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

No. 2 Duke easily bests Elon 87-56; two opponents canceled

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdmvT_0dQs1xad00

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — After having two different opponents bow out due to COVID-19 issues, No. 2 Duke beat last-minute replacement Elon 87-56 on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (10-1) led 44-26 by halftime and never trailed.

Duke’s Trevor Keels had a game-high 19 points, Paolo Banchero had 12 points and nine rebounds, Wendell Moore Jr. had 12 points and five assists and Jeremy Roach had 11 points.

Jerald Gilllens-Butler paced the Phoenix (3-9) with 14.

The Blue Devils were initially set to host Cleveland State before the team had to pause activities Wednesday. Duke then scheduled a game with Loyola Maryland before the Greyhounds had positive tests in their program, leading to a second cancellation. The Phoenix, located 40 miles from Durham, filled in, with the announcement coming late Friday afternoon.

“Well, thank God that we had the game,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “So many people were here from all over the country. It was great of Elon for making that possible.”

Duke was without assistant coach Nolan Smith due to the school’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol. The school said in a statement that an “assessment by Duke’s medical personnel indicated no other members of the program are at risk with this particular circumstance.”

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils finished their nonconference schedule with one loss — at Ohio State on Nov. 30. Their slate also included wins over then-No. 10 Kentucky on Nov. 10 and then-No. 1 Gonzaga on Nov. 27.

During the stretch, Moore averaged 16.9 points per game and Banchero 16.5 points, and the team is looking like a contender for a deep run in the NCAA tournament in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last season.

Elon: Fell to 0-7 on the road with the loss and has dropped eight of its last nine. But coach Mike Schrage was grateful for Saturday’. “I’m just glad this came together, glad the opportunity came together,” said Schrage, who worked at Duke from 1999 to 2008. “Even with the results, I wouldn’t have passed this up.”

TURNING POINT

The Blue Devils started the game on a 29-11 tear and never seemed threatened. Seven players scored in that stretch. In the first half as a whole, the Phoenix shot 10 of 26 and had nine turnovers while giving up 30 points in the paint.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Blue Devils finished with 25 bench points, meaning the other 62 came from starters. Four of them reached double digits, while Mark Williams had eight points.

Duke continues to make a case for having the best starting five in the country — the group combined for 19 of 39 rebounds and 11 of 18 assists. The Blue Devils also recorded 14 steals, leading to 31 points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Duke: Host Virginia Tech on Wednesday to kick off their ACC schedule.

Elon: Face Arkansas on Tuesday before beginning conference play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Boston College, Georgetown suffer league forfeits after canceling games

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings. Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Georgetown’s game Wednesday at Providence is also canceled in the Big East. The leagues announced the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Bacot, Manek help UNC beat Appalachian St. 70-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot and Brady Manek each had a double-double, RJ Davis added 15 points and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Appalachian State 70-50 on Tuesday night. Bacot made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Pirates close 2021 with 85-57 win over Maryland Eastern Shore

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In the final game of 2021, the East Carolina women’s basketball team finished the year with a flourish as the Pirates beat UMES 85-57 on Tuesday afternoon. East Carolina finishes its nonconference slate with a 7-6 record, including 6-1 at home while Maryland Eastern Shore drops to 4-8 on the year. How […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Durham, NC
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Elon, NC
Durham, NC
Basketball
WNCT

ECU holds on to beat Southern Miss before Christmas break, 68-67

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Down nine points with under eight minutes to play, East Carolina ended the game on a 19-9 run to record a 68-67 non-conference victory over Southern Miss Tuesday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (9-3) remained undefeated in Greenville and are off the first 8-0 start at home since […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC State put on NCAA probation following investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year for NCAA recruiting violations following an independent investigation. It was the first decision issued through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Jazz start fast, pull away late to beat Hornets 112-102

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Roach
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Mike Schrage
Person
Nolan Smith
WNCT

Panthers’ Rhule ‘can’t speculate’ on next week’s starting QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton’s struggles have left Matt Rhule looking for answers at quarterback. Rhule said Monday that he “can’t speculate” on who’ll be the team’s starting quarterback this Sunday when the Panthers host Tampa Bay. The Panthers’ second-year head coach said he’ll “continue working” with Newton, but added that he wants to […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Gonzaga#Ohio State#College Football#Ap#The Blue Devils#Cleveland State#Loyola Maryland
WNCT

Drought conditions continue to plague much of North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The combination of an extended period of abnormally dry weather and above-normal temperatures has plunged much of North Carolina into drought, and projections for 2022 suggest conditions will not improve. “We had a very wet start to the year, dried out for most of spring, and then had some big events […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WNCT

NC Gov. Roy Cooper to endorse Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday said he plans to endorse Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in the coming days. Asked about recent comments in which he appeared to back his party’s presumptive Senate nominee, Cooper said he would soon formalize his support. “I will be doing that. Yes,” […]
POLITICS
WNCT

U of I going online for first week of spring semester

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Amid continued COVID concerns, the University of Illinois is moving the first week of spring classes online. Chancellor Robert Jones announced the move in a pair of mass e-mails to campus on Monday. He said the change allows undergraduate students to properly test before returning to the classroom on January 24. […]
COLLEGES
WNCT

Officials urge COVID testing as Omicron spreads in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While the Omicron variant is spreading fast across the country, health leaders say it is here in Eastern North Carolina too. “Omicron will eventually become the primary variant in Eastern North Carolina,” said Dr. Dave Harlow, the V.P. of Allied Health at the Vidant Health System. “It’s just that simple. It’s […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy