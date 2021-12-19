European nations tighten COVID rules

LONDON – Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All nonessential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed...
In the weeks after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan experienced its worst-ever COVID crisis. In late August, infections surged to nearly 24,000 per day and daily deaths...
Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
Failure to get a first dose of a coronavirus shot by Jan. 16 for anyone aged 60 and above will result in a monthly fine of 100 euros ($114). As of Tuesday, about 62% of the Greek population was fully vaccinated against the virus. This is below the EU's average...
Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples.
Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years.
Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away.
"I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sunday that the government was assessing the fast-moving situation and urged the public...
Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said that the Omicron coronavirus variant was growing exponentially and would overtake Delta as the dominant strain within days, as she tightened self-isolation rules. Sturgeon said that household contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have to self-isolate for 10...
The struggles in hammering out solutions to combat the spread of Omicron are delaying Europe's travel recovery — further damaging an industry that was counting on the year-end holiday period to provide an enormous boost to still struggling companies. Divisions within the European Union have deepened over travel rules...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.K. government will reimpose more stringent COVID-19 restrictions, including advising people to work from home, in response to rising cases of the Omicron variant. The government said that people should work from home, when possible, beginning Monday, and that other new rules, such as face mask mandates in theaters and cinemas, will go into effect from this Friday.
The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally.
Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures.
Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines.
Coronavirus has killed over 5.3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
Boris Johnson is facing the biggest revolt of his premiership from backbench Conservatives as MPs prepare to vote on “plan B” measures, including Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.It comes after the prime minister warned the country it was facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron variant, and pleaded with colleagues that the new rules were “balanced and proportionate”.But dozens of Tory MPs have indicated they will either abstain or vote against the proposals to introduce Covid passes in England, forcing the prime minister to rely on...
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Matei Susnea has criss-crossed Bucharest’s frosty streets in search of a Christmas tree he can afford, but with prices of everyday items surging, he fears he and his family will have to do without this year. Like millions of others, the 42-year-old Romanian construction worker is feeling...
Germany has moved to tighten its coronavirus regulations, restricting public gatherings and limiting the number of people who can meet privately, in a bid to prevent another deadly wave of COVID-19 infections from overwhelming national health services here.
But the new measures, announced Tuesday night, will not include shutting down German movie theaters. Instead, current regulations, which require all visitors to prove they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from a COVID-19 infection, so-called 2G rules, will remain in place in cinemas across the country. Theaters can also require people to present a negative COVID test.
Over the weekend, Denmark and the Netherlands, both of which border Germany, shut down all their cinemas until mid-January amid a spike in COVID cases driven by the new, highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus.
The new restrictions come as the European box office had begun to bounce back. Returns across Europe for Spider-Man: No Way Home this past weekend hit pre-pandemic levels, with the superhero movie taking in $42.3 million in the U.K., $19.2 million in France and $13 million in Italy. Cinema owners are hoping to continue the momentum this coming weekend when Warner Bros.’ The Matrix Resurrections rolls out across the continent.
PARIS — France’s health authority has approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11 years old and the government says injections could begin Wednesday.France began vaccinations for children with health risks last week, and the High Authority for Health on Monday expanded its recommendation to include all 5 to 11-year-olds, using Pfizer’s pediatric dose.It cited “the fifth wave due to the delta variant and the appearance of the omicron variant,” and said the decision came after lengthy discussions with ethical committees, medical professionals, parents and teachers. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the injections could begin Wednesday.France is seeing more weekly...
