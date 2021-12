OXFORD — The Ole Miss women's basketball team is doing something it hasn't done in more than 20 years. Following a season-opening loss against Belmont, the Rebels have rattled off 10-straight wins to get to 10-1 with two non-conference games remaining before the wringer of SEC play begins. It's the Rebels' longest win streak since winning 11 in a row in 2000-01 and has come thanks to suffocating defense. Ole Miss has held eight of its last 10 opponents below 50 points, already a single-season school record.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO