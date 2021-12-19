ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Earlington leads San Diego over Northern Arizona 69-59

By The Associated Press
News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Marcellus Earlington had 22 points and 11 rebounds as San Diego beat Northern Arizona 69-59 on...

www.bnd.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Arizona#San Diego#Lumberjacks#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
WDVM 25

Mount St. Mary’s Men’s Basketball Cancels Final Non-Conference Game Against UMBC

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball game against UMBC, scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases. The announcement comes after the women’s game, that was to be played Tuesday afternoon, also against UMBC, was cancelled after positive […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
1230 ESPN

Holmgren, Watson Lead No. 4 Gonzaga Past Northern Arizona

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and No. 4 Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 95-49 to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 58 games. Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga, which was coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season as the nation’s top-ranked team. Jalen Cone scored 19 points for Northern Arizona, which has lost six of seven. The Lumberjacks have never beaten a ranked opponent and were undone in this one by 32% shooting and 20 turnovers. Gonzaga shot 55% and committed only five turnovers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News-Democrat

Ryuny’s late free throws lift San Francisco over Arizona St

Dzmitry Ryuny sank three free throws with 12 seconds remaining in the game and San Francisco rallied last in a 66-65 victory over Arizona State on Sunday night. The Dons (11-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season — a 49-48 setback to Grand Canyon on Saturday night — and took a 63-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Zane Meeks with 2:58 left to play. Arizona State (5-7) answered with a bucket by DJ Horne and a 3-pointer from Jay Heath to take a 65-63 lead with 1:40 to go. Neither team scored until Ryuny was fouled by Kimani Lawrence on a 3-point shot. The Sun Devils missed three shots in the final 9 seconds and fell to 3-3 at home this season.
TEMPE, AZ
News-Democrat

Pack’s 15 points spark Kansas State past Nebraska, 67-58

Nijel Pack scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists, sparking Kansas State to a 67-58 win over Nebraska Sunday. Pack saw his first full action after missing two games, including the Wildcats' one-point loss to Marquette, after suffering a concussion in practice. Pack hit a 3-pointer with...
NEBRASKA STATE
KTSM

Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy