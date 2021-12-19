Huskies Shake Off Rust in 2nd Half of 64-56 Win Over Seattle

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Now that the early signing period is behind us and the Husky coaching staff is complete, recruiting is really starting to ramp up. 2022 3 star quarterback Max Brown from Lincoln Christian School, OK was offered by Coach Deboer and his staff. Listed at 6’3” and around 200 pounds Brown is currently committed to Central Michigan, but didn’t sign last Wednesday. Rated as the 76th beat quarterback by 247sports, Brown is a mobile quarterback who can extend plays and use his arm to beat teams. The Huskies don’t currently have a quarterback in the 2022 class and If Brown visits it would be a good bet he is probably the quarterback in the class. This last year he had a 71% completion percentage to along with 41 throwing and 20 rushing touchdowns.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO