Family mourns 8-year-old boy killed in South Sacramento 3-car crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation is underway after a three-car crash killed an 8-year-old boy in Sacramento.

The crash happened last weekend at the intersection of Calvine and Power Inn roads, injuring a total of five people and killing La’Braun Brown earlier this week.

For minister Charles Anderson, La’Braun Brown was a bundle of joy.

“His nickname was Braun Braun or Brauny, like the Brauny towel man. We called him Brauny because when he started walking, he liked to climb on stuff,” Anderson recalled.

Anderson said it’s those moments and his personality he will miss the most. Anderson is a minister at All Nations Church of God in Sacramento and said he is still trying to overcome the realization that La’Braun is gone.

“Unfortunately, when they leave us at the age of 8, it hurts the most because we didn’t get to see fully how the person was going to grow up,” Anderson said.

Family said La’Braun, his mother Sonia Mata and his 13-year-old brother were critically injured in a crash last Saturday.

“He had a wonderful personality as a child. I looked forward to seeing him as a grown man, but unfortunately it was in God’s will to take him soon,” Anderson said.

While the pain is raw, the family leans on the eight years of memories they had with La’Braun.

Even through this tragedy, La’Braun is making a difference in the world.

Anderson said La’Braun’s liver, kidneys and lungs were donated to save the lives of three people.

“It’s devastating, but to hear that he’s still living on by helping other people is also a great joy that we also take and honor as well,” Anderson said. “I love to see that our family is still close. No matter the situation, no matter the reasons why his passing happened, we are together, we are all helping one another together.”

The family told FOX40 that the brother was released from the hospital and the mother is slowly recovering, but it could take some time before she is released of the hospital.

The family has started a GoFundMe page for help with funeral costs and ongoing medical expenses for the mother and brother.

For people who want to donate, they can tap and click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.