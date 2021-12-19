ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shoals unemployment inches higher in November

By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
Times Daily
 3 days ago

The unemployment rate in the Shoals inched upward slightly in November,...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland adds 8,400 jobs in November: Unemployment decreases to 5.4%: Labor report

Maryland’s economy gained 8,400 jobs in November and the state’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.7% to 5.4%, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. The latest numbers mean that the state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 […] The post Maryland adds 8,400 jobs in November: Unemployment decreases to 5.4%: Labor report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Athens News Courier

Athens notches lowest unemployment rate in state for November

Unemployment rates for Athens and Limestone County remained low for the month of November. According to figures released by the Alabama Department of Labor Friday, Dec. 17, the city of Athens remained at a record-low 1.7% in November, the lowest rate of any major city in Alabama. “I think it...
ATHENS, AL
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.9% In November

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate is continuing on its downward arc. The state Commerce Department said on Friday that the seasonally adjusted rate fell from 4.1% in October to 3.9% in November. North Carolina hasn’t logged a rising monthly unemployment rate since September 2020, after the...
ECONOMY
AL.com

Alabama’s November unemployment rate steady at 3.1%

Alabama’s unemployment rate for November was 3.1%, unchanged from October but significantly below what it was this time last year, officials said Friday. The rate in November 2020 was 4.7%. The jobless rate for November represented 68,673 people without work statewide compared to 105,558 in November 2020, according to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoals
wlip.com

Illinois Unemployment Falls to 5.7% in November, 3% in Wisconsin

(Springfield, IL) Illinois saw a decline in the jobless rate for November, but the state is still trailing the national numbers, and it’s neighbors to the north. Labor statistics show the November unemployment rate at 5.7% in Illinois. The biggest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector as well as trade, transportation and utilities. The biggest job losses were in professional and business services. Nationally the unemployment rate stands at 4.2%, while Wisconsin reported a monthly low of 3%.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald-Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee unemployment falls to 3.3% in November

Unemployment in Sarasota-Manatee fell slightly in November, as many potential workers continued to stay home. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported a 3.3% unemployment rate for the Sarasota-Manatee County area in November, down three-tenths of a percentage point from October six-tenths from the same month last year. The local...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
crossroadstoday.com

Current Mortgage Rates Inch Higher

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.12% for the week ending December 16. It’s a modest increase of just 0.02 percentage points from last week’s average. Freddie Mac’s benchmark 30-year rate has stayed within a narrow range of 3.10% to 3.12% for the...
REAL ESTATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois unemployment rate drops, but still higher than national

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The unemployment rate in Illinois continues to drop. According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), in November, the statewide unemployment rate fell -0.3% to 5.7%. Nonfarm payrolls increased by +19,500 in November, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
ILLINOIS STATE
themainewire.com

No improvement to unemployment, labor force participation in November

For the month of November, Maine’s unemployment rate remained at 4.8%, a number that has largely been unchanged since February. The labor force participation rate was 60.3%, also little changed over the past eight months. The number of nonfarm payroll jobs in the state decreased by 1,100. In total,...
ECONOMY
9&10 News

Michigan DTMB Announces Unemployment Rate Decreased in November

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced Wednesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped by two-tenth’s of a percentage point to 5.9% during November. The department states total statewide employment advanced by 11,000, and unemployment declined by 11,000. However, they not that the state’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Miami Herald

Is the unemployment rate in South Florida higher or lower than the rest of the state?

We’ve been talking a lot about jobs lately. The service industry, including fast-food restaurants and retail stores, are hurting for workers and increasing the starting hourly rate. Some restaurants are closing an extra day because of a labor shortage. Then there are employees who no longer want to go into an office and are quitting, either taking a break or looking for something else.
FLORIDA STATE
investing.com

Australia Jobs Soared in November, Driving Down Unemployment

(Bloomberg) -- Australian employment soared last month, exceeding expectations and pushing the jobless rate lower as the easing of virus restrictions along the nation’s populous east coast unleashed a wave of hiring. The economy added 366,100 roles in November, compared with economists’ estimate for a 200,000 increase, data from...
BUSINESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Unemployment Rate Again Falls to New All-Time Low

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 2.8% in November, the first time it’s dipped below 3% since current records began in 1976. A record number of individuals reported having a job in Georgia in November — more than 5 million. The previous high came in January 2020. It’s the […] The post Georgia Unemployment Rate Again Falls to New All-Time Low appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Seeking Alpha

Mortgage rates inch higher amid shift in monetary policy guidance

Led by economic improvement and a shift in monetary policy guidance, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.12% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Dec. 16, 2021, up slightly from last week's 3.10%; higher than year ago the 30-year FRM averaged 2.67%, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Dec. 15 storms across north-central US classified as derecho

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. last week was the result of a serial derecho — the first on record in December, officials with the National Weather Service said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

European shares inch higher with Fed meeting in focus

(Reuters) – Technology stocks helped drive gains in Europe’s major indexes on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy outcome that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% after a five-session losing streak, which was...
STOCKS
Times Daily

NYC moves to stop new buildings from using natural gas

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is poised to bar most new buildings from using natural gas within a few years, after lawmakers voted Wednesday to make the United States' most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked elsewhere. Support...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy