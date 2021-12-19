As inflation rises, so does the public's discontent

It is clearly very trendy to talk about the price of milk, gasoline, used cars or how the core CPI is the highest since the early 1990s. While there are ongoing price gyrations driven by supply issues, robust return of aggregate demand and changing spending patterns, these will sort themselves out.
An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices. Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. Economics professor William Hauk explains in The Conversation what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
Growing inflation is negatively impacting consumers, leading to higher gasoline prices and grocery costs. In November, consumer prices were up 6.8% from a year ago, representing the largest annual gain in 40 years. Some of the biggest price increases were seen for energy, food, cars and shelter, which together comprise...
We're all feeling the effects of inflation these days, in everything from the price of houses, cars and health care to college educations. Yet somehow, it's the little things that stand out, and nowhere is the waning value of the dollar more obvious than in the shrinking range of products for sale at exactly $1.
The Federal Reserve is not stepping on its economic brake. It is only easing off its big accelerator. The central bank is widely expected to speed up efforts to slow the American economy when it meets this week. No, it won't raise its target short-term interest rate. Rather, it likely...
Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing […]
(Yicai Global) Dec. 9 -- China’s consumer inflation rose last month by the most since September last year, driven by the rising cost of fresh vegetable and non-foodstuffs. The consumer price index gained 2.3 percent in November from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today. It rose 0.8 percentage point from October.
Commercial real estate prices have increased measurably this year delivering positive results for investors, John Chang, Senior Vice President and National Director Research Services at Marcus & Millichap said in a recent video. In the third quarter CRE sales are up 12.7% over 2019 and the preliminary data for the...
Big public sector pay rises risk fuelling inflation and undermining the Government’s plans to hire more doctors and teachers, the Treasury has said. In a warning shot to public sector pay bodies, the Exchequer said on Tuesday that significant increases would “materially impact” plans to recruit more staff.
PARIS (Reuters) -After the current rise subsides, inflation in the euro zone will probably enter a new regime above the low levels seen in the years before the COVID crisis, ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. Speaking a day after the European...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is poised to bar most new buildings from using natural gas within a few years, after lawmakers voted Wednesday to make the United States' most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked elsewhere. Support...
Nearly $100 billion at minimum has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs set up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, the U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
The latest economic forecasts released by Colorado officials predict continued growth for the state even amid supply chain disruptions, a labor shortage and high inflation. That means Coloradans can expect to receive refunds and tax cuts — mandated under state law when revenue exceeds a certain amount — in each of the next couple of years.
ATLANTA — Inflation is high all over the country, but it's been especially high in metro Atlanta, an area where the economy is booming. Residents of metro Atlanta have more money, but the price of food, gas, and housing are all up. According to the Bureau of Labor...
