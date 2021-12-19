ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Unfortunately, It’s A Common Thing Now;’ Victim Shot In Midtown Was 18-Year-Old Man

By Renée Santos
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtnHc_0dQrzgs000

SACRAMENTO(CBS13)- Police haven’t identified a suspect who’s accused of a deadly shooting in Midtown.

“This young man was only 18 years old and we don’t necessarily know if he was the target, we just know a gun went off,” said Berry Accius.

Berry Accius with Voice Of The Youth knows the family of the 18-year-old gunned down near 20 th and K streets Friday night.

He held a relative of the teen killed as she broke down in the middle of the street Saturday evening, just feet away from where her loved one died.

Berry says the young man had just attended a funeral hours before the deadly incident.

“You’re paying respects for one person and then you turn around and now your family has to plan a funeral for you,” he said.

“We had a bunch of people run over they came into our bar,” said Felipe Gutierrez, who works in the area. “It’s definitely frightening, unfortunately, it’s a common thing now.”

Sacramento police responded to the area just before 11 p.m. found the victim in the street and tried to help but the 18-year-old died at the scene.

Right now, detectives are still investigating a motive but say it is believed there was some sort of disturbance between two groups that escalated into someone pulling out a gun and firing.

“For the fact that his family lost a family member, there are friends that lost a friend,” said Sam Paris who also works nearby.

He points out an uptick in violence.

“Someone did actually shoot someone in the leg in another nearby bar and then another time in the past month or so someone had pulled a knife at another bar,” he explained.

In April near 21 st Street and l, two men were shot outside a bar, one later died.

And in May a man was left in critical condition after getting shot in the area of I and 19 th streets.

Berry says youth violence is at an extreme level and says more needs to be done to stop it.

“Hearing the screams of a mom and a grandmother and watching brothers and other siblings crying and just falling out it’s never going to be normal to me,” he said.

Sacramento police are increasing their presence following the deadly shooting.  As for an official ID of the victim, the coroner’s office has not released that information.

Comments / 14

Vincent Horne
2d ago

Stay OUT of Leftist cities like Sacramento or risk your life. They defund police 🤮

Reply(1)
9
 

Related
CBS Sacramento

2 Teens Dead In Modesto Shooting, Police Say

MODESTO (CBS13) — Two teenagers have died after a shooting in Modesto early Tuesday afternoon, police say. Modesto police say officers responded to the area near Thrasher Avenue and Oregon Drive just before 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Police say two people were found dead. Both were male, ages 19 and 17. Family told CBS13 both victims were from Modesto. No other details about the people have been released and no suspect information was available. The scene of the incident remains an active investigation.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family Gathers At Scene Of Fatal Double Shooting Of Modesto Teens

MODESTO (CBS13) — Family and friends gathered at a park near Thrasher Avenue and Oregon Drive in Modesto, watching in frustration. Despite hours of police investigation, they say they’re getting few answers about the deaths of a 17- and 19-year-old who were shot and killed in broad daylight. “You all not picking him up, if that was your family member, how would you feel,” Trinity Colter said to officers on scene. Colter is the sister of 19-year-old Taurean Travis, who is known as local rapper K5. “It’s not right” she said. “In Modesto, everyone is dying. It’s really sad. It’s pathetic!” Police responded to...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Police Arrest Man Accused Of Carjacking, Robbing Elderly Woman At Knifepoint

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of robbing and carjacking an elderly woman at knifepoint in Elk Grove, police said Tuesday. Mark Pettaway McDowell, 23, was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of carjacking, robbery, assault, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the 86-year-old victim returned to her home in the Glenbrooke Community and went to retrieve her mail when a suspect approached her from behind with a knife and demanded her car keys. McDowell is accused of hitting the woman and knocking her to the ground before taking off with her car. This happened Monday evening. Elk Grove police said the woman’s car was spotted in Sacramento with two people inside. McDowell was in the driver’s seat and was arrested moments later by Sacramento police.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Second Suspect Arrested In Turlock Officer-Involved Shooting That Injured CHP Officer

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to last week’s officer-involved shooting in Turlock that left a California Highway Patrol officer injured, police said Tuesday. Alexander Arroyo, 21, was booked into jail and faces two attempted murder charges. Henry Arroyo, 40, was the initial suspect arrested and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when law enforcement fired shots back. Henry Arroyo received medical treatment, and has already been booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on attempted murder charges. His bail was ordered at nearly $1.5 million, and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said this week that his arraignment was...
TURLOCK, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Man Stabbed Along March Lane In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed along March Lane Monday afternoon, the Stockton Police Department said. The stabbing happened at around 3 p.m. between Grouse Run Drive and Quail Lakes Plaza. Stockton police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released. There was no suspect information available.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Investigate Burglaries Targeting Cannabis Distributors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting local cannabis distributors. The thieves are breaking into warehouses in the early morning hours and taking off with up to $100,000 worth of marijuana. A bent and busted iron fence was just some of the damage left behind by a crew of cannabis crooks. “They cut gates, they drove vehicles through walls, they pulled out all the stops to get in,” said Brandy Moulton, CEO of Sovereign. Sacramento police say there’s been more than 50 marijuana business break-ins since August, including at least six in just the last week. “We unfortunately have seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Leaves Boy, 17, With Life-Threatening Wound In Modesto; 15-Year-Old Detained

MODESTO (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has been hurt after a shooting near a Modesto park Monday morning. The incident happened along the 700 block of Adkinson Way, near John Thurman Field. Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found one a teenage boy suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital by medics. A 15-year-old boy believed to be a suspect in the shooting was detained at the scene by deputies, the sheriff’s office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oroville Murder Suspect Seen On The Run In Surveillance Video

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A search is on for a murder suspect in Oroville who was last seen running from a home. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 10 a.m., a person was found dead at a home along the 1100 block of Feather Avenue. Detectives soon found evidence that the person was killed – with the suspect caught on video running from the area. As captured in the surveillance video, the suspect was last seen running toward the area of 14th Street. Witness have told detectives that the suspect is a transient often seen in the Oroville area. No other details about the suspect, including his name, have been released at this point in the investigation. Anyone else with surveillance video is urged to call detectives.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Career Criminal In Sacramento County Convicted Of Attempted Murder In Officer-Involved Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A career criminal in Sacramento County has been convicted of the attempted premeditated murder of a peace officer and multiple assault charges related to an officer-involved shooting that happened back in 2017. Jimmy Vang, of Sacramento, fired shots at authorities back in June 2017 and led them on a high-speed chase. A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard for a vehicle code violation. Vang got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and fired several shots at three deputies at the scene, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. As Vang got...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Rescued Using Jaws Of Life After Crash In Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — First responders had to use the Jaws of Life after a crash in Suisun City early Tuesday morning. Suisun City police say the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. along Sunset Avenue, just south of Railroad Avenue. Bystanders reported seeing a minivan crashing into a tree. Officers found the vehicle had suffered significant damage, prompting the use of the Jaws of Life to cut the driver out. Officers say the driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported. Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On I-80 In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 80 over the weekend. The incident happened a little after 6 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near Antelope Road. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but a pedestrian was killed in the crash. No information about the pedestrian’s identity has been released at this point. It’s unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several Units Damaged In Fire At Carmichael Apartment Building

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Firefighters say five apartments were damaged in a fire at a Carmichael complex early Tuesday afternoon. The scene was at a two-story apartment building along the 5800 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Annalise Carter says she was in the shower when a fire broke out inside her apartment. “There was flames coming out of my ceiling,” she said. As thick smoke filled her unit, she had just enough time to throw on some clothes and grab what’s most precious to her — her dog, Prince. “We got out, I didn’t know what was going to happen after that point. It was terrible,” Carter...
CARMICHAEL, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Police: Oakdale High Senior, 18, Dies After Falling Out Of Moving Truck

OAKDALE (CBS13) — An 18-year-old senior at Oakdale High School has been identified as the person who died after falling out of a moving truck over the weekend, authorities say. The incident happened just before midnight Saturday along the 200 block of N. Oak Avenue. Oakdale police say officers responded after a report of a person falling out of a moving truck. Officers immediately started life-saving efforts on the victim, but medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene. Officers believe the man had fallen after hanging out of the passenger-side window of the truck. Five other people were inside the truck, with police saying all of them were juveniles. On Monday, police identified the person killed as 18-year-old Oakdale resident Joseph Casas. He was a senior at Oakdale High School, police say, and grief counselors will be on hand when students return after winter break. Neither alcohol nor the vehicle’s speed were factors in the accident, police say.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Quickly Stop Flames From Spreading Inside Woodland Restaurant

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop flames from spreading inside a Woodland restaurant Monday night. Woodland Fire says crews responded to a report of smoke from inside the China Smorgi restaurant along W. Court Street just after 7:30 p.m. At the scene, firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area. The flames were quickly extinguished. The extent of the damage is unclear, but firefighters say there was minimal extension to the other parts of the restaurant. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Arden Arcade House Fire

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Two dogs are recovering after a house fire in the Arden Arcade area Monday night. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the home along Los Molinos Way around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters encountered two dogs that needed to be treated for smoke inhalation. A special mask made for animals was used on the dogs, who are now recovering. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
CBS Sacramento

12-Year-Old Accused Of Making Online Threat Toward Lodi Middle School

LODI (CBS13) — The Lodi Police Department announced on Monday that officers arrested a minor in connection with online threats made toward a middle school. The alleged threats were reportedly made toward Lodi Middle School on Sunday. According to Lodi police, the child arrested was 12 years old. Additional details will not be released due to the child’s age. Police said this arrest was unrelated to a 13-year-old who was arrested in the city under similar circumstances on December 17. That alleged threat was made toward Millswood Middle School via Instagram.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family Remembers Man Killed In Natomas Big Rig Crash

NATOMAS (CBS13) — Flowers, candles, balloons and symbols of faith lined part of Del Paso Road as family and friends mourned Baljot Badyal, better known as “Bally.” Bally was man they say was a friend to everyone. “My uncle was the guy who light up the room,” explained his niece, Gurleen Gill. “I want him to always be remembered by the love he gave to people and how he always brought us all together.” Bally was driving a big rig for work when it overturned on Del Paso Road last week, closing down the road for hours. His family is still searching for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘The Elves Were Working Behind The Scenes’: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Helps Boy’s Wish For A Cop Bike Come True

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wishes really do come true – and this holiday, one 10-year-old with special needs had his granted in grand style. A motorcade outside the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office led by Devin Wade and his mom Daniella was made possible by the Make-a-Wish Foundation. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Daniella said. Devin battles a genetic disorder. “It’s been a challenge for sure. But he’s had such an awesome attitude. He is such a happy kid,” she said. His love for law enforcement led to a special request: A cop uniform and a cop bike. “When a wish like this comes along, it’s...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Shot Near Mango’s In Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Where there was a heavy police presence near Mango’s nightclub in Midtown Sacramento Friday night, information has now been released that a man was shot. A CBS13 crew at the scene near 20th and L streets learned there were reports of a shooting in the area. #BREAKING Reports of a shooting in midtown Sacramento. 20th from L to K blocked off. No word on an injuries or arrest. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/qqBvj48nmc — Velena Jones (@velenajones) December 18, 2021 According to the Sacramento police, a man was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. The police had blocked off 20th Street between L and K streets due to the incident. The motive of the shooting is unknown, but the Sacramento Police Department is continuing its investigation. Police have not yet released any more details.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot Near Church In Oak Park As Funeral Was Underway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near a church in Oak Park, the Sacramento Police Department said Friday afternoon. Officers responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the shooting, which happened along 14th Avenue near St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Police said a funeral was going on at the time of the shooting. Sacramento police said one adult man was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Also, a window of an SUV parked at the scene was shattered. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and there was no information available on a potential suspect. Though, police said it appears the shooting was an isolated incident. As of 3 p.m., officers were still processing the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Comments / 0

Community Policy