Notice: Holidays will change News-Star print editions, deliveries

By The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago
Because of the Christmas holiday, the News-Star will have some changes involving print editions.

The Thursday, Dec. 23 paper will be a holiday edition and will include some of the local Dear Santa letters that also have been appearing in editions since Dec. 15.

There will be not be a Shawnee News-Star printed or delivered on Friday, Dec. 24, but there will be special features online at news-star.com.

The News-Star's Weekender edition for Dec. 25-26 will be published as usual, but rather than being delivered to customers on Saturday morning, it will be delivered on Sunday, Dec. 26.

If you have any questions, you can call (405) 214-3945.

