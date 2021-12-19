ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stop the Steal' organizer gave the Jan. 6 committee his communications with GOP lawmakers leading up to the Capitol riot

By Morgan Keith
 3 days ago
Crowds gather for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
  • The "Stop the Steal" rally organizer says the January 6 panel subpoenaed Verizon for his phone records.
  • Ali Alexander's attorneys filed a complaint, arguing the request does not pertain to the committee's investigation.
  • The complaint says Alexander gave the committee his communications with GOP lawmakers.

