ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Christmas Eve long ago spent in a dreary TRN newsroom

By Ted Buss
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bqNf_0dQrzbSN00

It was Christmas Eve in the mid 1960s, a time when infant reporters were sentenced to spend the holiday under dull fluorescent light in a dreary cavern called the Times Record News.

Like hospitals, police stations, crisis centers, etc, newspapers never took a holiday. While management and veteran reporters stayed cozy at home, underlings held down the fort. Working holidays was like a cruel initiation where you earned your stripes.

In the wee hours of the night and early morning during any holiday, the paper had to be manned in case of breaking news. Usually nothing serious happened, so on this night a small band of TRN toddlers shared grim moments on Christmas Eve, 1960-something.

As Dec. 24 turned to Christmas morning, we gathered our coats and trudged to the back door. Duty was done. The paper was put to bed.

Outside snow began to fall. It was the beginning of a rare white Christmas. The mood changed. Looking through street lamps near downtown, the sight was peaceful. Snowflakes the size of half-dollars floated down, covering the ground.

The thing many still find amazing is how quiet it becomes when snow falls. I’ve experienced it with my brother in trout streams in New Mexico and along the Brazos River.

A beauty of being a sports writer often came during the high school football playoffs that extended to the edge of the Christmas holidays. It was a time when post-game homeward bound travel came and went through small towns.

Most were sleepy village squares where main streets were lined with tinsel, lights and silver bells. Along the streets, nothing moved. Anson, just outside Abilene has a memorable holiday town square. As the miles passed, you were alone with your thoughts.

And speaking of thoughts.

The first sports story I ever wrote was about golfer Rocky Thompson.

My first football game assignment was Seymour and Crowell.

The most miserable football day I spent was the 1969 WFHS quarterfinals game at Abilene when the Coyotes and Cooper fought to a zero-zero tie in a miserable combination of rain, sleet and snow. The Pack advanced on first downs.

Note: To decision makers, follow Katherine McGregor’s advice and keep the Coyotes name.

The first press box I was locked in when the lights went out around me was in Vernon. Feeling your way to your car in a dark parking lot is an adventure everyone should experience.

Strangely, I remember one year during the disco era at the Texas High School Coaches Convention in Houston watching roughly five thousand thick neck coaches storm a hill near Hofheinz Pavilion—all wearing white belts, white shoes, polyester pants and butch haircuts.

I never said my times were glamorous, just memorable.

Ted Spud Buss is a former sports and business editor at the TRN.

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Operation Santa scheduled for Christmas Eve

ELGIN- Approximately 900 to 1000 bags of candy were delivered to homes in Elgin last year during Operation Santa Clause. The tradition will continue this year on Christmas Eve, however, due to COVID, there will be some changes. In the past, Santa engaged with the residents of Elgin, and photos were taken, however, this year that will not take place. Fire Chief Kevin Silvernail said to have your porch light on if you want Santa to stop.
ELGIN, OR
wvlt.tv

Snow on Christmas Eve 2020

Reporter Abby Kousouris follows the aftermath of the tornado that hit Cumberland County in 2021. Your Forecast: Few showers early but more storms and a First Alert ahead. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a strong cold front with a First Alert Weather day on Saturday. Ben tracks several rounds of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WCPO

Clear sailing...until Christmas Eve

The big story in the weather department this week is the quiet nature to the forecast. Then, the holiday happens and so does the weather with two consequences. All happening as we officially start Winter at 10:58 a.m. A weak front will give us a relatively good chance (40%) for...
ENVIRONMENT
merricksart.com

Our Favorite Christmas Eve Traditions

Do you have Christmas Eve traditions? These are the traditions my family has done since I was a kid, and the traditions we do now that we have kids. Traditions are my favorite way to bring Christmas magic. Creating traditions is one of my favorite things. In fact, I wrote...
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
unionspringsherald.com

Christmas celebrations 41 years ago

The December 1980 Union Springs Herald preserved various ways Christmas was celebrated in Union Springs 41 years ago. 12/17/1980 Herald----Holiday House Enjoyed by Public. The home of Mr. and Mrs. Jamie Cody on Boulevard Drive was aglow with Christmas cheer Sunday when it was opened to the public between the hours of two and six p.m.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
BGR.com

Christmas Eve and NYE aren’t federal holidays, but will feel like it in 2021

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more 2021 has been another exhausting year as the COVID pandemic continues to disrupt life around the world. Just when it looked like we could have a relatively normal holiday season, the Omicron variant appeared. Now we’re all making difficult decisions about where to go and what to do over Christmas and New Year’s. To complicate matters further, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday this year. Therefore, most businesses and federal offices will observe the holidays on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, respectively. But...
CHRISTMAS
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Denver to stay in the 60s until Christmas Eve

Another day of above-average temperatures is expected in Denver Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Temperatures are likely to hit 60 degrees with cloud cover decreasing throughout the day, the agency said. Overnight temperatures could hit a low of 30 degrees with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are...
DENVER, CO
bethesdamagazine.com

Christmas Eve Night Hunt & Sweets

We've decked the halls and filled The O with season's greetings & holiday cheer -- to create amazing memories for all. — Self-guided tour or our 100 rooms & 80 secret doors. Cash bar (must be seated to drink) Find your way through secret doors and covert passages to a...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocky Thompson
inkfreenews.com

Church Hosts Christmas Eve-Eve Splat Experience

WINONA LAKE — Part of the Winona Lake Community Church’s celebration of the miracle of Christmas will include the Splat Experience. It will be at the church’s traditional “Christmas Eve-Eve” service, which starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23. The church is located at 902 College Avenue, Winona Lake.
WINONA LAKE, IN
bhvfd14.org

Santa on a Firetruck Christmas Eve

BHVFD volunteers will once again be escorting Santa around Town on Friday December 24th, 2021, from approximately 7pm until around 9pm. We try our best to ensure Santa visits all streets in Berwyn Heights, College Park Estates, and Westchester Park, but we will still be responding to emergency calls during this time which may affect our rounds. Just listen for our sirens on Christmas Eve!
CARS
Jamestown Press

Shoreby pageant set for Christmas Eve

Although it will be staged more than 5,500 miles from the original site, there will be a live reenactment of the birth of Jesus Christ on Shoreby Hill in 2021. According to organizer Michelle St. Hilaire, the annual Christmas Eve pageant will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 across from the East Ferry seawall on Conanicus Avenue. The live Nativity will feature local actors reenacting the birth of Jesus in the manger in Bethlehem. There will be live music, farm animals, a tree lighting and a choir.
JAMESTOWN, RI
brctv13.com

Christmas Eve Candle Light Service

Area churches extend a warm invitation to celebrate the Christmas season in worship. Three Bethany Wesleyan Church campuses are offering candle light services to focus on the true meaning of Christmas. The services are at four and six o' clock on Christmas eve at campuses in Palmerton, Lehighton, and Cherryville.
PALMERTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#White Christmas#Christmas Morning#Snow Falls#The Times Record News
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
click orlando

Unsettled weather arrives to kick off Christmas week

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak cold front will increase rain and storm chances to 30% later Sunday. A few stray showers will be possible ahead of the front Sunday morning, but most will be dry. Highs ahead of the front top out in the upper 70s north of Orlando and lower 80s for Orlando and points south.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
WIBX 950

94 Yr Old Central NY Veteran, Alone For Holidays Asking For Christmas Cards

Would you happen to be able to send this incredible World War II veteran a card for Christmas?. Meet Gerald Feeney, his picture is above. He is 94 years young and is living alone in an assisted living facility in West Winfield. Like all of us, he indeed suffers from loneliness from time to time, but that is where we here in Central New York can make a difference for him. A simple holiday card from not one, not two, but maybe hundreds of us sure would fill him with joy.
WEST WINFIELD, NY
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: 1st Day Of Winter Brings Snow, Good Chance For White Christmas

MAIN HEADLINES – Winter solstice arrived 9:59 a.m. – Snow fell across central and northeastern Minnesota – Significant snow totals reported on the North Shore – Cold night ahead – Warming into Wednesday and Thursday – Light mix expected Friday and late snow Sunday Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow showers moved through northeastern Minnesota and the metro area Tuesday morning as the state welcomed the official start of winter. Areas north of Interstate 94 in central Minnesota saw between 2 and 5 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities metro saw little more than a fresh dusting....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Lucky To Be Alive’: 9 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking Minnesota’s 1st December Tornadoes

This is an update to a story originally published on Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, more tornadoes have been confirmed. HARTLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornadoes in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. The National Weather Service Twin Cities confirmed three tornadoes and its LaCrosse office confirmed six for a total of nine recorded in Minnesota. The NWS calls it the “Historic Storm of December 15-16, 2021.” The most powerful tornado of the night struck in the Hartland area. It was an EF-2, with winds up to 115 mph. A Sumner tornado in northwest Fillmore...
MINNESOTA STATE
Times Record News

Times Record News

230
Followers
336
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy