SALT LAKE CITY – Rudy Gobert saw one record streak come to an end, but set another personal best in the Utah Jazz 112-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Gobert owned the NBA record for most consecutive games shooting 50 percent or better from the floor at 64 but saw that come to an end thanks to his 4-10 outing on Monday.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO