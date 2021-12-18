ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Russia, China Present United Front Amid Tensions With West

By Cindy Saine
Voice of America
 5 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Voice of America

Putin Repeats Demands That West Provide Security Guarantees

President Vladimir Putin has demanded that the West provide Russia with security guarantees “immediately” amid spiraling tensions involving a massive deployment of Russian troops toward Ukraine. Speaking at his annual news conference on December 23, Putin responded testily to a reporter’s question about Russia’s intentions, listing off a...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Front#Russian#Chinese#Voa
101 WIXX

Biden aide Sullivan says U.S., Israel need joint strategy amid Iran diplomacy

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The United States and Israel are at a “critical juncture” on various security issues and should develop a joint strategy, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a Jerusalem visit on Wednesday. Bennett’s office, which issued video of...
WORLD
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US, NATO to start next month

Russian and U.S. negotiators will sit down for talks early next year to discuss Moscow s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russia’s top diplomat said Wednesday.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia in January will also start separate talks with NATO to discuss the issue, adding that separate negotiations under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will also be held.Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern...
POLITICS
Voice of America

US, Russia to Hold Talks in Bid to Ease Ukraine Standoff

Russian and U.S. negotiators will hold talks in January to discuss Moscow’s demand that NATO halt its eastward expansion into the countries of the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine, Russia’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said Wednesday. “We don’t want a war,” Lavrov said. “We don’t want...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken speaks to Lithuanian Prime Minister amid China's tension

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) spoke with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and reaffirmed the importance of robust defense and economic relations between the counties. "Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Simonyte reaffirmed the importance of our robust defense and economic...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US, Israel Reaffirm Deal to Keep Iran from Developing Nuclear Weapons

The U.S. and Israel said Iran’s nuclear program “poses a grave threat to the region” and vowed to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon following a meeting in Israel between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata. "The delegations discussed the...
WORLD
New York Post

Putin flunky warns Russia will put ‘gun to America’s head’ as tensions grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and suggested a “military-technical” response if his request for security guarantees is not met — while a media mouthpiece for the Kremlin warned that Russia will hold a gun to “America’s head” if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy