A breezy start to the week

Overnight into Wednesday a weak boundary will move through, this will cause flow to move in out of the northwest. As the day goes on, winds may gust as high as the middle 20's. This may cause lake enhanced clouds and wintry mix to develop. Highs will rise to near 42, and then fall to the lower 20's overnight.
After a very wintry round of weather on Monday Acadiana will slowly start the transition back to spring weather (which we'll have by the end of the week). A few clouds are still hanging around and will remain through the morning before sunshine starts to take over for the rest of the week.
The next chance of snow arrives in the area Thursday. This next wave could bring a trace to an inch with some potentially getting 2 inches of fresh snow. Christmas Eve is looking warmer, but there will be another chance of light snow to clip the area. Temperatures will get close to the freezing mark Friday with a cooler Saturday to follow.
It'll be breezy and chilly all day with high temperatures struggling to reach 30 degrees and wind chills only climbing into the teens. At least the sun will shine most of the day. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 20s.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny Tuesday afternoon and blustery at times. Milder temperatures expected Wednesday through Friday. Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Mostly clear skies and...
Jacksonville, Fl — Cloudy skies and light drizzle linger across the area this morning, but conditions will gradually clear through the morning. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures are cold and we do stay cool into this afternoon, but the sun will shine bright again. LISTEN: Mike...
The warm up begins Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 40s. This warm up will stick with us through Thursday and then another cold front will swing through, bringing the chance of some precipitation. As of Tuesday afternoon, expect the precipitation to start off as rain and transition into snow overnight.
While recent snows in the Northland have many snowmobile enthusiasts excited to get out and ride, many trails still don’t have enough snow to cover rocks and other obstacles while some trails cross wetlands too soft to groom or lakes and rivers not yet frozen enough to support heavy grooming machines.
Comments / 0