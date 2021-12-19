ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Derrick Lewis KOs Chris Daukaus in first round

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Azjcn_0dQryPmK00

Derrick Lewis defeated Chris Daukaus by knockout in the first round of their heavyweight main event Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

By stopping Daukaus via punches at 3:36 of the opening round, Lewis ascended to No. 1 all-time in knockouts in UFC with 13.

“Feels real good,” Lewis said. “All I wanted to do was keep moving forward.”

Lewis improves to 26-8 after losing to Ciryl Gane by knockout in August.

Daukaus falls to 12-4 in the final UFC Fight Night of 2021.

In earlier action, Belal Muhammad defeated Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision in their three-round welterweight bout. Muhammad (20-3) took the cards 30-26, 30-26, 30-25.

Other winners were Amanda Lemos (split decision), Ricky Simon (KO, punch), Mateusz Gamrot (KO, knee) and Cub Swanson (KO, punches).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Lewis Takes Pleasure In Legally Assaulting Ex-Police Officer Daukaus

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis took pleasure in getting the opportunity to legally knock out a former police officer inside the Octagon. Lewis put on arguably the best performance of his 2021 run in knocking out Chris Daukaus in the UFC Vegas 45 main event. Lewis looked patient on the feet before eventually overwhelming Daukaus with a barrage of right hooks to secure the finish.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis trashes Francis Ngannou: ‘He’s a d—khead’

Derrick Lewis ended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 2021 fight season right with a devastating knockout of Chris Daukaus in the first round of their UFC Vegas 45 main event last night (Sat., Dec, 18, 2021). Not only did Lewis get the win and a $50,000 performance bonus, he also...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derrick Lewis: UFC knockout record 'doesn't mean anything'; Dana White lauds achievement

LAS VEGAS – Derrick Lewis isn’t patting himself on the back after raising the bar for most knockouts in UFC history. Lewis (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) scored a UFC record 13th finish by strikes on Saturday when he slept Chris Daukaus (12-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the opening round of the the UFC Fight Night 199 main event at the UFC Apex. “The Black Beast” has been a prime candidate to set the record for a few years now, and he finally has sole possession after snapping a tie with Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Matchmaker Monday following UFC Vegas 45

UFC Vegas 45 closed out the year for the UFC and it ended with history. In the main event, Derrick Lewis set a record for most knocks out in UFC history when he finished Chris Daukaus in the first round. The win puts Lewis back into the title picture and...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Ricky Simon
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Belal Muhammad
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
SPORTbible

Some Of The Memes Directed At Tyron Woodley After His KO Are Absolutely Savage

Tyron Woodley has suffered yet another loss at the hands of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and social media users have wasted no time in whipping up some hilarious memes. Former UFC champion Woodley was brutally KO'd in the sixth round of their rematch, copping a huge overhand right to the chin which sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kos#Domestic Violence#Las Vegas#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
mmanews.com

PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27

PFL light heavyweight prospect Jordan Young has died at the age of 27, as announced by his gym American Top Team on Sunday. Young’s cause of death is currently unclear. Young was a former Bellator fighter that had recently seemed to find his footing with the PFL. ATT posted...
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Dana White drops truth bomb on Nick Diaz

Dana White had some strong opinions on Nick Diaz after his fight at UFC 266 back in September. The fight was a fun one but it had many wondering if the elder Diaz brother should still be fighting in MMA. Dana White surprisingly doesn’t think Nick Diaz should fight again....
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy