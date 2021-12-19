Beyond the Byline: Of coal, Kis-Lyn and catty 9 tails

O’Boyle

WILKES-BARRE — OK, it’s getting close. Christmas is this week. Santa will be here.

So you better watch out. You better be good.

So let’s pile into the Way Back Machine and return to those days when it snowed every Christmas Eve, lighted Christmas trees were seen in every window and stockings were hung by the chimney with care.

And we waited with intense anticipation. We were sure to behave. We knew Santa was watching. He knew if we were bad or good.

We did not need a tattletale Elf on our shelves to do Santa’s job. Santa just knew.

And we behaved alright. Because we wanted to see those presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

So what was it that kept all of us kids in line back then?

It was that one stern warning we got every year from our parents:

“You better be good, or you will get coal in your stocking!”

Trust me, nobody wanted that. We knew all about coal. Every house had a basement where the coal furnace was located. And nearby, we all gad a coal bin. The coal delivery man would pull up, swing that chute through the basement window and dump a ton or two or three into the coal bin.

And every day and night, we would be sent down to the basement to put a shovel or two on the fire to keep the house warm.

Most homes used anthracite pea coal — a smaller variety of nuggets that we were told burned better and produced less stink.

And every day and night, we were dispatched to the basement to take out the ashes. We would place the ashes in, yes, ash cans, and we would throw them on sidewalks and streets to provide traction for walkers and vehicles.

The point is, we kids had enough experiences with coal and ashes — the last thing we wanted for Christmas was coal in our stockings.

Ergo, the threat always worked. We were good boys and girls.

And this threat, common back in the day, apparently continues today. I’m pretty sure today’s kids aren’t nearly as familiar with coal as we were, but they most likely know, like we did, that coal is not something they want from Santa.

Every year, the first question we would ask each other on Christmas morning was, “Did you get coal in your stocking?” We all felt better when we learned, again, that nobody in our circle of friends received coal.

Of course, we also knew, but never spoke this, that every one of us could easily have qualified for a stocking filled with coal. But we always managed to at least give the appearance of being good boys and girls.

So when we went to bed on Christmas Eve, we were all pretty confident that coal would not be found in our stockings. But we were never absolutely certain.

So when we awakened on Christmas morning, we still approached the living room with some trepidation. Well, not really. For me, I would jump out of bed, usually run into the telephone stand outside my room, knocking over our party-line black dial phone, and sprint to the living room and the tree.

And what to my wondering eyes would appear, but presents everywhere — and zero coal.

Santa was there! Presents were left! The cookies and milk were gone!

It’s Christmas again!

In my house, this occurred at about 3:30 a.m. So after I assessed all that Santa brought, mom and dad would insist I go back to bed. I always complied, but getting back to sleep was difficult, giving the bounty that was just sitting under the tree waiting for me to play with all day.

And then we would feast all day, welcome family and friends to visit, then visit their homes, sing Christmas carols, and go to church.

It would snow, always. And there would be cookies — oh, the cookies. There would be joy everywhere and peace on Earth.

And when we returned home, I would be dispatched to the basement to put a couple of shovels of coal on the fire.

And take out the ashes.

No coal in my stocking. Thanks, Santa.

And by the way, another warning we would get is that if we weren’t good, we would be sent to Kis-Lyn — a reform school for bad kids. We had one kid in our neighborhood who was sent there a few times. Every time he returned he would tell us how bad it was and that we should never act up, or else we would be sent there.

We listened. But this kid made several trips to Kis-Lyn.

I’m not sure if he ever got coal in his stocking, but he probably didn’t care.

And then there was the catty-9-tail that hung in my uncle’s house. I did witness this being used several times on my cousin.

The point of all this is that we understood there were consequences to bad behavior. So we steered clear of catty-9-tails, Kis-Lyn and coal in our stockings.

Merry Christmas everybody.

