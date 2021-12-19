Santa brings joy to Public Square

Rebecca Loomis sits on her mother Corina’s lap as she gets her photo taken with Santa Claus on Public Square Saturday afternoon. The free event was hosted by the city, along with the Wilkes-Barre police and fire departments, the Lions Club and Citymark Federal Credit Union. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The warmth and energy of Christmas spirit far outshone some dreary weather on Saturday, as dozens of children and their families braved the rain to take pictures with Santa Claus on Public Square.

Through use of a large tent, along with some hot chocolate to keep everyone warm, the inaugural “Santa on the Square” managed to keep the elements from dampening what was otherwise a lovely day for the children.

“We set all this up yesterday, we were never worried about having to move the date, it’s too close to Christmas for that,” said Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown as he watched Santa Claus greet the youngsters one by one. “It’s well worth it to see the smiles on everybody’s faces.”

Through partnerships with the city’s fire and police departments, the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club and Citymark Federal Credit Union, Brown and the city were able to put on a fun day and send the children home with some candy, a goodie bag and their very own picture with Santa.

There was plenty of room for everyone to keep dry underneath the tent, as the line of children made their way closer and closer to Santa’s chair.

With help from Santa’s personal photographer, everyone received a free photo courtesy of the City of Wilkes-Barre. After getting their photo taken, the next stop for the kids was the tent shared by the Wilkes-Barre police and fire departments, with Police Chief Joseph Coffay and Fire Chief Jay Delaney on hand with members of their departments to hand out some candy, coloring books and magnetic calendars.

Some children got even luckier; Leia Cruz walked away from the police/fire tent with a brand-new stuffed animal.

“I love it,” Cruz said as she walked away from the tent, beaming at her new toy.

Everyone was invited to stop by the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club table for some free hot chocolate before departing the Square. The Lions Club has partnered with the city for their annual Santa parade and tree lighting, and a member of the club said that she hoped Santa on the Square would be an enduring tradition here in Wilkes-Barre for years to come.

Goodie bags were provided by the Citymark Federal Credit Union, filled with even more fun things for the children.

It was a day of joy, despite the rain.

“I don’t think the kids mind too much, they want to see Santa,” Brown said. “All in all, this has turned out great.”