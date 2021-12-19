Stepping up for the kids

CASA of Luzerne County, with assistance from the Pittston Santa Squad, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Pennsylvania State Police, threw a holiday party for CASA children and advocates at the Think Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Because of the nature of CASA’s mission photos of the children were not permitted. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

CASA party brings together law enforcement, chamber, Santa Squad

WILKES-BARRE — Thanks to the efforts of a number of local organizations, a number of children will be having a very merry Christmas this year.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Luzerne County, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pittston Santa Squad and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce came together to host a holiday party for CASA children and advocates on Saturday.

“This is really a collaborative effort from everyone,” said CASA executive director Mary Kay Pivovarnik. “I’m so glad that everyone stepped up to make this a special day for our children.”

The party was held in the Think Center on South Main Street, which was transformed into a winter wonderland for the afternoon.

Around the room were piles of Christmas presents, each bearing the name of a CASA child. With the help of some state troopers, the presents were wrapped by the children so that they may be opened on Christmas morning.

“We usually take the kids shopping with our ‘Shop for a Cop’ program,” said Trooper Carl Puskar, from the state police’s Office of Community Engagement, a new department of the state police formed earlier this year. “With COVID, we couldn’t do that safely so we’re happy to be here today to help get these presents to kids.”

Puskar and a handful of his fellow troopers assisted the children and their advocates in wrapping the presents. Also assisting were CASA advocates and other volunteers, including Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, who praised the state police for their part in organizing the party.

“It’s a great job by them [the state police] and a great job by everyone involved,” Sanguedolce said.

Some of the children got a bit of a head start playing with their presents, which ranged from smaller items like Pokemon cards to some toys from Captain America and even, for one child, a bicycle.

There were also stations for crafts, free pizza and dessert treats and some entertainment on the Think Center’s big presentation screen — the timeless Christmas classic “The Santa Clause.”

For Pivovarnik, who only took over as executive director last month, the party was a smash success and a great display of collaboration among organizations in the area.

“We’re so grateful for everyone here,” she said. “We couldn’t have done this without everyone coming together like this.”