Combat Sports

Video: Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley with thunderous overhand right in rematch

By Simon Samano
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jake Paul left no doubt.

Through 17 minutes and 11 seconds on Saturday, the boxing rematch between Paul and Tyron Woodley resembled the first fight, with little offense from both men.

And then: BOOM.

Paul found a moment in which he faked low and then went high, landing a thunderous overhand right hand to Woodley’s face that sent the former UFC welterweight champion’s stiff body crashing face first to the canvas at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Just like that it was over: Paul by knockout at the 2:12 mark of Round 6.

Watch the finish below (via Twitter):

“I told you I was gonna f*ck him up, and I f*cked him up!” Paul proclaimed afterward.

Paul was up on all three judges’ scorecards 49-46, 48-47, 49-46 in the fight that was scheduled for eight rounds.

Paul originally was supposed to fight Tommy Fury, who pulled out two weeks ago because of injury. That’s when Woodley stepped in to take the rematch he had long been campaigning for ever since losing a split decision in their first bout this past August.

