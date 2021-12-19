Bradenton Beautiful Aging Girlfriends (BAGS) Was Born!

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of November 26 – December 3, 2021!. Orban’s Nursery is open to the public for one day only on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9 am to 3 pm. Come see over 200,000 blooming poinsettias before they are shipped to garden centers for the holidays. This is a rare opportunity for the community to visit our Nursery, take photos and buy our holiday plants. The event has become a popular local tradition. A portion of the proceeds go towards the Fl Nursery, Growers, Landscape Association’s Manasota Scholarship Fund, and the Duette One Room Schoolhouse. They will have local vendors, honey, vegetables, succulents, annuals, and of course, poinsettias available for sale.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO