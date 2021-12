Jamie had one of the worst years imaginable. In November 2020, she lost her mother to COVID-19. Immediately, she and her child had to move out of her mother’s home. Grieving the loss of a parent, she needed to find a new place for her small family to live. The following month her grief and depression caused an extended leave from work. Her employer didn’t offer any medical or family leave benefits. Consequently, they let her go.

