Wright guides CSU Northridge past Portland State 69-66

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Atin Wright had a career-high 28 points as Cal State Northridge edged Portland State 69-66 on Saturday night.

Wright, who hit 12 of 13 foul shots, and Elijah Hardy both hit two free throws in the final 15 seconds to preserve the victory for the Matadors (4-6). Brendan Harrick finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Elijah Hardy added six rebounds.

Marlon Ruffin had 26 points for the Vikings (3-6). Ian Burke added 10 points, while James Jean-Marie had seven rebounds.

#Csu Northridge#Portland State#Cal State Northridge#Matadors
