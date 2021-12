Wisconsin bowhunter Mitch DeMoss was tight on time. He had a shoulder surgery scheduled for November 5, but the forecast in the days ahead of that was shaping up nicely for deer hunting. DeMoss noticed it was calling for a chance of snow on Monday, Nov. 1. Fierce winds and some snowfall would last most of the day, then subside at around 3 p.m. He believed that the conclusion of the weather event would put bucks on their feet on a property where he had acquired permission to hunt just this year.

