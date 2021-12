To the person who has sunk low enough to rummage through cars in New York Mills, this one goes out to you. Before I get into a major rant aimed directly at one low life trying to steal from cars in the middle of the night in New York Mills, here is a word of warning. Lock your doors, pure and simple. I'll be honest, I did not. Yesterday, I got home after having some major dental work done and just didn't remember to hit the lock button. I normally do, we've all been there. If you live in New York Mills, just lock the doors because obviously someone is targeting unlocked cars.

NEW YORK MILLS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO