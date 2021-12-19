ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather journal

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 3 days ago

Record: 1989 -5 Maumee stage 7.20 feet. The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of...

journalgazette.net

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS STARTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain areas beginning Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. around much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said 7 to 14 inches of snow is forecast, with wind gusts at 25 to 45 miles per hour at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow, mainly in exposed areas.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

